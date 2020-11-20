DIY SOS: The Big Build will feature the heartbreaking story of three boys orphaned after their mum unexpectedly passed away.

During the next episode of the popular BBC One series, host Nick Knowles and his team will head out to Carbis Bay in Cornwall, where siblings Ruben, Jaden and Uche live with their grandparents Stephen and Lynn.

It explains how the boys lost their mum, Carrie, suddenly one Spring morning.

What happens in DIY SOS: The Big Build?

Lynn says: “Uche went in to Carrie, they couldn’t wake her up so they went and got their big brother. [Ruben] came upstairs and realised what had happened.

“Those poor boys… to have found their mum like that.”

Carrie, who was only 32, had died at some point during the early hours of the morning.

Ruben was 13 at the time. He took his brother Jaden, eight, and Uche, six, to the home of a relative who lived nearby.

Lynn and Steve had to put aside their grief for their eldest daughter, as the boys were now their priority.

Lynn explains: “The first night was really hard, Ruben was very angry, and the little two, as soon as they got into bed they just broke down, they were screaming and screaming and screaming.”

That was two years before they filmed the episode.

Ruben says: “My nan and granddad have helped me and my two brothers out… they do mean lots to me.”

As Lynn and Steve had been planning to retire, they only lived in a tiny bungalow. However, to avoid having the boys go into care, they took them in.

Cramped home for DIY SOS family still grieving

The property isn’t at all suitable for a family of five, though, with none of them having their own space. All three boys are cramped into the one bedroom, sleeping in a triple bunk.

The grandparents even give up their bedroom to Ruben during the evenings, so he has a space to get away from his two little brothers.

He says, thoughtfully: “The house isn’t working because my nan doesn’t really have her own space… this is about everyone, my nan and my granddad, the whole family.”

Lynn tells viewers: “They need their own space to go through their own grieving process.

“Ruben will never forget that he couldn’t save [Carrie]… they need their own little bit of tranquility.”

Cue Nick and the team, who arrive to transform the home for them.

– Watch DIY SOS: The Big Build on BBC One at 8pm on Thursday, November 26

