DIY SOS viewers were in tears last night after star Nick Knowles revealed Ollie, a boy who featured on the show, had died.

On Thursday (September 17) evening, BBC One showed the episode featuring dad-of-three Darren.

Darren’s DIY SOS episode with his son Ollie was shown again last night (Credit: BBC)

What happened with Ollie and his dad on DIY SOS?

Tragically, Darren’s wife died suddenly, making him the sole carer of his three lads, including his heavily disabled son Ollie.

Darren himself was disabled, having lost the use of his legs after undergoing multiple surgeries on his back.

Nick and the DIY SOS team took it on themselves to create a home for the family that was much better suited to their needs.

The family needed a home more suited to their enhanced needs (Credit: BBC)

Sadly, after the episode ended last night, Nick took to Twitter to share some sad news with his followers.

He revealed that Ollie had died since the episode was filmed.

RIP Ollie. Watched the program last night and Ollie looked so happy with his new home.

Nick wrote, alongside a heart emoji: “We @DIYSOS send condolences to Darren and family on the sad passing of wonderful Ollie, who is missed and was so loved.”

His followers were deeply saddened and sent their condolences.

What did DIY SOS viewers say?

One said: “My thoughts are with Darren and his family at this sad time. RIP Ollie. Sending my love to Darren and his family #DIYSOS.”

Another tweeted: “RIP Ollie. Watched the program last night and Ollie looked so happy with his new home reno. Deepest condolences to the family, [which has] already suffered so much. #DIYSOS #RIPOllie.”

A third put: “As if #DIYSOS didn’t have me in enough pieces last night, I wake up to hear that the boy who was on it has died! #RIPOllie.”

Someone else said: “Inspirational family, each and every one of them. Awful news, RIP young man Ollie.”

A fifth replied to Nick: “Watched the programme last night and was in floods. What an amazing, caring family. Sincere condolences to them on the passing of Ollie, such a brave and lovely young man. Heartbreaking that they have to face yet another tragedy.”

