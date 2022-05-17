DIY SOS host Nick Knowles has issued a plea to viewers ahead of tonight’s show (May 17).

Nick and the team are back with another Big Build tonight.

It follows on from last week’s heartbreaking first episode of the new series which reduced many viewers to tears.

Nick Knowles said tonight’s DIY SOS is ‘just as good’ as last week’s tearjerker (Credit: BBC)

Nick Knowles issues DIY SOS plea

The heart-throb host of the home makeover show took to Twitter this afternoon ahead of tonight’s DIY SOS.

Tonight, Nick and the team are in Corby to complete a build for Jackie, Colin and their three children, one of whom suffers from cerebral palsy and epilepsy.

Jordan has defied exceptions and raised a lot of money for charity.

This week’s is just as good, please tune in, see you later.

Now, as he gets older, he’s seeking his independence, and Nick and the team are on hand to help him achieve that.

It’s BBQ weather but make sure you’re tuning in!

As a result, the host is desperate for all their hard work to be witnessed – whether the sun’s shining or not!

He took to Twitter with a video asking fans of the series to tune in tonight.

Nick said: “I know in many parts of the country the sky is blue and you may be having a BBQ this evening.

“But remember to switch on BBC One for DIY SOS this evening at 8pm, another brand-new DIY SOS.

“If you missed last week’s it’s on iPlayer so do catch up on that because it was a great one.

“This week’s is just as good, please tune in, see you later.”

Judging by the likes currently mounting up on the post, we reckon Nick’s army of loyal fans will ditch the sunshine – on what’s been the hottest day of the year so far – and tune in!

Nick and his hard hat are back on our screens tonight (Credit: BBC)

Last week’s tearjerking episode

On last week’s show, Nick and the team helped a grieving mother who had lost her husband.

Lindsey McAuley and her family from Kettering had no power, running water or kitchen and their back garden was a building yard after the sad loss of Lindsey’s husband Shaun.

Shaun passed away from a rare type of cancer before he could finish renovations to their home.

His friends and Nick’s gang transformed the house, leaving Lindsey, the kids, the team and viewers in tears.

DIY SOS is on tonight (May 17) at 8pm on BBC One.

