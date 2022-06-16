DIY SOS star Nick Knowles and his new girlfriend, Katie Dadzie, looked loved up at Ascot on Thursday (June 16).

The BBC presenter, 59, stuck closely to his partner, Katie, 32, at the glamorous event.

Nick dressed himself up in a bowler hat and a three-piece suit, while Katie clung by his side in a floral summer dress.

The two were also pictured smiling together ahead of the races, before heading to the annual celebrations.

DIY SOS star Nick Knowles spent the day with his girlfriend (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Alongside the loved-up snap, Nick said: “Ascot vibes.”

Nick and Katie first went public with their romance earlier this year.

I’ve chosen to be on TV but my children, or my family, or people I date, for them I feel it’s unfair to have a go at them.

However, they were first pictured together hanging out in October 2021, and are believed to have been dating for even longer.

Nick Knowles has previously defended his new girlfriend against trolls (Credit: Splashnews)

Nick Knowles girlfriend

Earlier this year Nick faced trolls who suggested his new girlfriend is a ‘gold digger’.

He insisted that he became “upset” about the judgement she faced.

In response, he told The Sun: “I choose to be on TV. As a result, I expect the whole nine yards. I am up there as an object. I’ve chosen to be on TV but my children, or my family, or people I date, for them I feel it’s unfair to have a go at them.”

“What upset me was the judgment of her without knowing anything about her. Or what her motivations might be. I found that upsetting and unfair and felt I needed to say something about it,” he added.

