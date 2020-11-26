DIY SOS host Nick Knowles: How old is he? And is he in a relationship?

Nick Knowles is currently hosting the 31st series of DIY SOS on BBC One, but how old is he? And is he in a relationship?

The presenter has been at the helm of the heartwarming series ever since the show started in 1999.

Here’s everything you need to know about Nick!

Nick Knowles has hosted DIY SOS ever since 1999 (Credit: BBC)

Read more: DIY SOS: The Big Build to feature heartbreaking story of three orphaned siblings

Who is Nick Knowles?

Nick is an English television presenter, writer and musician.

He left school at 16, and had a variety of menial jobs, including labouring on building sites, working in a petrol station and selling shoes and carpets.

Eventually, he submitted a script to a BBC2 programme that invited children to make a video.

He began as a runner in television production, before moving into presenting.

He is best known for his presenting roles on the BBC, including game shows Who Dares Wins, the BBC National Lottery game show Break the Safe, and 5-Star Family Reunion.

The Middlesex-born presenter has fronted DIY SOS since 1999 when it first started.

In 2018, Nick took part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

He is vegan.

How old is Nick Knowles?

Nick was born Nicholas Simon Augustine Knowles on September 21 1962 in Southall, Middlesex.

He is currently 58 years old.

Nick Knowles is currently single, ladies! Form an orderly queue! (Credit: BBC)

Read more: DIY SOS: Nick Knowles ‘fat-shamed’ during Children in Need special

Is Nick Knowles in a relationship?

Nick is thought to be currently single.

In August 2019, The Sun exclusively revealed that Nick was dating a 26-year-old PR executive called Emily Hallinan.

She was less than half his age.

But in February this year, just before the nation went into lockdown, Nick confirmed they’d split up.

He tweeted: “Happy Valentine’s. And if you’re single like me don’t worry, we don’t have to join in everything every year.

“I missed National Prune Day, too. Because it’s not the end of the world to be single for a while.”

Before that, he had dated marketing executive Rebecca Kearns, and was linked to TOWIE star Pascal Craymer.

Has Nick been married?

Nick married and divorced his first wife Gillian in the 90s, before moving in with fellow TV presenter Suzi Perry.

The pair met on set whilst shooting City Hospital for the BBC in 2000.

He married second wife Jessica Rose Moor in 2012, and together they opened an antiques shop and home design consultancy in Eton, Berkshire.

They announced they were separating in January 2016.

She has since battled cervical cancer.

Nick Knowles has been a presenter for more than two decades (Credit: Splash)

Does Nick have children?

The TV star has four children.

He has two children with his first wife Gillian, a daughter called Tuesday, 26, and son Charlie, 25.

He went on to have son Tyrian-J, 22, during a two-year relationship with beauty therapist Paula Beckett-Vass.

Nick and ex-wife Jessica have a son called Edwin, who was born in 2014.

Nick Knowles on I’m a Celebrity

Nick’s singing and guitar-playing divided viewers – some loved it, others not so much.

When the celebs were read their letters from home, Nick was thrilled to discover his campside rendition of Make You Feel My Love had topped the iTunes charts.

He also told his I’m A Celebrity campmates that he’d jammed on a rooftop with Biffy Clyro.

However, band member Ben Johnston said he was playing “fast and loose with the truth”.

Nick frequently had blazing rows in the jungle that were never aired on the programme, according to campmate Anne Hegerty.

The DIY SOS presenter reportedly got into several heated arguments with ITV crew members in scenes that were recorded, but edited out of the show.

He finished in sixth place, after being voted out on December 6 2018.

Nick Knowles’ music career

Nick played in bands from the age of 14 and has always had a self-confessed love of music.

He released his album, Every Kind Of People, in 2017.

DIY SOS: The Big Build: Carbis Bay airs on Thursday 26 November 2020 at 8pm on BBC One.

Are you a fan of Nick Knowles? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.