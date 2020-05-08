DIY SOS fans sob as show helps war veterans in repeated episode

DIY SOS aired a repeated episode last night, hailed one of the 'most incredible things on TV ever' as they helped a war veteran get his dream home.

The second installment of the two-parter aired on Thursday (May 7) as Nick Knowles and the team continued to creating a new community in Manchester for war veterans who had served our country.

Last week, as they set about transforming empty houses into homes for veterans facing PTSD, Princes William and Harry even came to lend a hand.

Veteran Lamin lost both his legs and an arm fighting for his country (Credit: BBC)

DIY SOS tells Lamin's story

But it was the story of Lamin Manneh, who moved to Britain from the Gambia that moved viewers to tears.

Father-of-five Lamin wanted to serve his new country so joined the British Army.

Lamin went to Afghanistan and three months into his tour of duty, a massive explosion caused him to lose both legs and an arm.

Wanting to help Lamin and his family get some sense of normality back, Nick and the team were knocking two houses together to create the perfect home for them.

They were also tasked with refurbishing the front of all of the houses on the street, as well as retarmacing the road.

Lamin was emotional after the build (Credit: BBC)

Although the build went over time, they managed to get everything done and a tearful Lamin thanked them all.

Dreams come true

He told them: "You don't know what this means, but all your efforts, your resources, your time and energy you put into that to create that opportunity to be able to mingle with my family like normal parents, take your kids to bed, read them a story, kiss them goodnight.

"You have given me a chance to be a normal father and I wish you all the best in life. I hope all your dreams come true as you have made my dreams come true."

Nick Knowles comforted Lamin (Credit: BBC)

What did viewers say?

Fans watching at home were overcome with emotion, saying they were in floods of tears.

just watched #DIYsos if you didn't cry youre not human — Ed (@EdKiernan) May 7, 2020

Just watched #DIYSOS building homes for veterans. It was so humbling, I was choked up. Nick you are a legend 👍 @MrNickKnowles #LestWeForget #VEDay75 @BritishArmy — Mark (@Exp_Sec_Prof) May 7, 2020

@MrNickKnowles @DIYSOS Lamin story had me in tears tonight 😭😭😭❤️ bursting with pride with this country & what you and your whole team did for all the veterans 💪 #AmazingPeople #diysos Lamin We Thank You for Your Service 👏👏👏👏👏👏❤️ — JJ Friend Malthouse (@Boy07John) May 7, 2020

#DIYSOS what a tearjerker tonight and such an amazing family! — Fiona McLellan (@FionaMcLellan11) May 7, 2020

Such an emotional episode of #diysos The power of community and togetherness. 💙 — Tom Wallace (@Balance_Tom) May 7, 2020

@DIYSOS Veterans special is one of the most incredible things I have seen on TV. What an unbelievably amazing project. Great stuff @MrNickKnowles #diysos — Hayley Clair (@HNicholls321) May 7, 2020

#DIYSOS gets me every single time but when it’s veterans it’s a whole new level. Absolute Heroes 🦸‍♂️ 😭 — Dean Deagle ⚽✌ (@deagz91jnr) May 7, 2020

The timing of the repeat is particularly poignant as it coincides with VE Day, marking 75 years since the Second World War ended in Europe.

