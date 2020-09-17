Britain’s Got Talent viewers are complaining about ITV over the channel’s lack of apology amid the Diversity controversy.

The dance troupe’s powerful performance on last week’s live semi-final attracted over 24,000 complaints.

Diversity’s powerful performance divided viewers (Credit: BGT YouTube)

Why is the Diversity backlash still causing complaints?

The Sun reports that TV’s governing body Ofcom has received new complaints from viewers angry that ITV was making an “apparent mockery of public complaints”.

Read more: GMB: Piers Morgan warns viewers ‘wake up or stop watching’ as he slams BGT Diversity backlash

The newspaper also stated that viewers who got in touch with Ofcom were also disappointed that ITV did not make a formal apology.

The Diversity performance also showed dancers taking the knee. (Credit: ITV)

Why did ITV say about Diversity?

However, ITV did make a statement earlier this week (Tuesday September 15).

The channel said: “”Britain’s Got Talent has always been an inclusive show, which showcases diversity and supports strong storytelling in all forms…

“…and ITV stands behind the decision to broadcast Diversity’s performance on BGT.

Ashley and the group are a great example of the talent, creativity and diversity of modern Britain.

“Ashley and the group are a great example of the talent, creativity and diversity of modern Britain.

“Their performance was an authentic, heartfelt response to many of the issues and events which have affected society in 2020.”

Diversity’s performance sparked over 24,000 Ofcom complaints (Credit: ITV)

Why did the Diversity routine cause so many complaints?

The controversy stems from former BGT winners, Diversity, and their dance routine.

In it, dancers including Ashley Banjo, referenced the Black Lives Matter movement and the death of George Floyd in America.

During the routine, Ashley was seen being knelt on, mirroring the incident involving Mr Floyd.

It also featured backing dancers dressed in riot gear while the group also took the knee during it.

The powerful statement immediately divided opinion, and complaints to Ofcom grew steadily during the week.

What did Ashley say about the backlash?

In the wake of the performance, Ashley – who’s been standing in for Simon Cowell on the judging panel – revealed he had been sent threats.

“It’s been a lot, everything from racial abuse to threats, to just some really nasty stuff.

Read more: Amanda Holden says she backs Ashley Banjo ‘100 per cent’ amid BGT Diversity backlash

“I’m not going to give light to it, I’m not going to give it any more time than it deserves.”

Britain’s Got Talent continues on Saturday September 19 at 8pm on ITV

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.