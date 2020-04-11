Diva on Lockdown: Hit Gemma Collins reality show gets coronavirus pandemic makeover

TV's Gemma Collins has sent fans into meltdown by revealing that her hit reality show is getting a coronavirus makeover and relaunching as Diva on Lockdown.

Not everyone is happy with their favourite programmes' more pandemic-friendly formats, with last night's The Graham Norton Show coming under fire from some.

But it seems the GC's legion of fans are not so easily put off.

Gemma Collins' Diva Forever is returning as Diva on Lockdown (Credit: WP Pix / SplashNews.com)

Read more: Gemma Collins hits back as she's accused of flouting coronavirus lockdown rules

Earlier today (Saturday, April 11), ITV revealed that Gemma's reality show, Diva Forever, was returning under a new banner.

What's happening with the show?

The show will, for now, move forward as Diva on Lockdown.

Gemma said: "We were in the middle of filming my new series of Diva with loads of exciting stuff planned. But as you know, we've found ourselves in the middle of a pandemic. So here we are now... I'm standing in my living room, with fixed rig cameras all over my house to bring you Diva on Lockdown.

"You want the GC, so the GC found a new way of working. You’re going to see everything that I do in isolation. We'll all be on our journey together."

She continued: "I'm being filmed and I've also got the producers speaking in my ear so if it sounds as if I'm talking to myself. "Well, maybe sometimes I am. I can guarantee though, what you see will definitely be 100 per cent authentic GC. I hope it cheers you up in these difficult times."

What are the GC's fans saying?

Reacting to her post about the new series on Instagram, one eager follower said with a heart emoji: "Yesssss, can't wait."

Another commented: "Me and my bestie have been living for this! We are literally buzzing the whole way in Northern Ireland! Up the GC."

A third said: "Omg yes yes yes, lockdown cannot stop us enjoying this."

Someone else wrote: "I'm so happy!"

Gemmas reality show will return later this month (Credit: Timmie / SplashNews.com)

Read more: Gemma Collins apologises for sharing 'fake news' that McDonald's is due to reopen

A fifth put: "Maybe lockdown won't be so bad after all."

Another said, "We have been saved" while someone else replied, "Dreams do come true".

ITV's Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions, Paul Mortimer, said in a statement: "Gemma has proven in all her previous outings across ITV that she is a star who thrives on audience and public interaction. Both generous and warm, the GC is one of the most gregarious personalities in the UK. ITVBe is therefore very grateful to her for finishing production on her new series whilst on lockdown."

- Diva on Lockdown will air on ITVBe later this month

Will you be tuning in? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.