Disney Plus in August 2021: From Marvel’s What If…? to Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian

Disney Plus in August has everything to keep the family occupied for the whole month.

From the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to some family classics being added to its Star arm of the service, there’s surely something for everyone.

So what do we have in store?

Here’s everything arriving for viewers this month.

Get ready for the MCU – however it’s not as you know it (Credit: Marvel)

What original titles come to Disney Plus in August?

Marvel Studios Legends (August 4th)

Marvel Studios Legends is a documentary series focusing on individual characters or objects that shape the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This is a little goldmine for those who want to know the intricate details of the MCU – and perfect as the multiverse starts coming into effect.

But will there be some easter eggs for the future? We’ll soon find out.

Find out more about the story of The Mandalorian (Credit: Disney+/ YouTube)

What If…? (August 11th)

The first animated installment of the MCU, What If…? explores alternate versions of already established stories within the film franchise.

Bending the rules of time and space, the series sees Peggy Carter become Captain America, a brand new Star Lord and a new leader of the Wakandan Army.

As a result, we’ll see a brand new timeline. But is it multiverse related? Or just hypothetical.

New episodes will be uploaded every Wednesday.

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian (August 25th)

Disney lets fans behind the scenes of the first-ever Star Wars series in this eight-episode documentary.

Including interviews and never-before-seen footage, the show opens up about the technology and wit used to bring the show to life.

Vacation Friends (August 27th)

In this comedy flick, straight-laced Marcus and Emily are befriended by wild, thrill-seeking partiers Ron and Kyla at a resort in Mexico.

As a result, the usually level-headed couple lets loose to enjoy a week of uninhibited fun and debauchery. After all, they’re on vacation! But soon they live to regret it.

However, months later Marcus and Emily are horrified when Ron and Kyla show up uninvited at their wedding – creating chaos as a result.

John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, Meredith Hagner, Robert Wisdom, Andrew Bachelor and Lynn Whitfield star.

The Owl House is back for season 2 (Credit: Disney)

What other new arrivals are coming to Disney Plus in August?

August 4th

America’s Funniest Home Videos Animal Edition (S1)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1)

August 6th

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2 and 3

Killer Shark Vs. Killer Whale

Mrs. Doubtfire

August 13th

Aquamarine

August 18th

The Owl House

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S1 and 2)

Growing Up Animal

Diary of a Future President

August 20th

Eragon

August 27th

Underdog

Cruella (Premium Access Only)

Dan in Real Life

The Monsters Inc series is still in business (Credit: Disney/Pixar)

What shows will be updated on Disney Plus in August?

The following, already-launched shows will continue to have new episodes weekly.

Monsters At Work (every Wednesday)

Turner and Hooch (every Wednesday)

Chip N Dale: Park Life (every Wednesday)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (every Friday)

However, some will be wrapping up by the month’s end.

All titles are available Disney Plus in August.

