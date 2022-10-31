Die Hard voted best Christmas movie of all time – but is it even a Christmas film?

Die Hard is the best Christmas movie ever, according to a survey of film fans, critics and Google searches.

The study, conducted by Christmas Tree World, also reveals which festive flicks are the highest-rated and also the most popular.

However, while Die Hard is also generally regarded as one the greatest action films ever screened, it can often prove a controversial choice as a Christmas film.

Nonetheless, for those who argue Die Hard is the quintessential Christmas film in the face of opposition – possibly tussling over the remote control at the time – this study could help demonstrate why the Bruce Willis thriller is as festive as roast turkey with all the trimmings.

Die Hard starring Bruce Willis has been voted the best Christmas movie (Credit: 20th Century Studios YouTube)

‘The best Christmas movie ever’

The poll ranks Christmas movies by several different criteria, as can be seen in the table below.

However, Die Hard emerges top of the pile due to its festive flick score of 8.57/10.

And it seems it is sheer popularity that has pushed it right above the other contenders.

Indeed, this study suggests Die Hard is in the top three Christmas films most loved by audiences.

It also ranks in the top ten for critical acclaim and Google searches too.

Meanwhile, Tim Burton’s 1993 animated musical The Nightmare Before Christmas comes second with an overall score of 8.37/10.

It ranks highly across the categories, placing in the top five for both audience ratings and critical acclaim. It is also in the top ten for Google searches too.

Thirdly, It’s A Wonderful Life starring Jimmy Stewart is rated 8.23/10.

This cinematic classic is the most beloved film in the index, taking the top spot for IMDb user reviews.

It is also among the most critically-acclaimed films and remains a popular must-see 76 years after its initial release.

Best Christmas movies of all time, according to a survey (Credit: Christmas Tree World)

Is Die Hard a Christmas film?

Debates have raged online for years whether or not it is a Christmas film.

The objections to it being labelled so seem to stem from it featuring considerably more gunfire and hostage situations than are usually mentioned in the nativity.

Plus wisecracking hero John McClane’s attire – specifically his white vest – becomes red as it is soaked with blood, rather than it being styled like St Nick. Furthermore, the explosions are a little more potent than the bangs from people pulling crackers.

However, the siege central to the plot takes place at a work Christmas party. And the soundtrack did feature Run-DMC’s ‘Christmas in Hollis’.

But while some critics prefer to see Die Hard as an action film that takes place at Christmas, rather than a Christmas film in itself, surely if people watch it at Christmas, Die Hard then is a Christmas movie?

Fans have shared opinions online as one insisted it is a Christmas movie: “I will finally be watching Die Hard for the first time around Christmas, because it’s a Christmas movie.”

Another agreed, writing: “Die Hard is a Christmas movie. You don’t think so? You’re wrong.”

However, one raged: “Die Hard has never and will never be a Christmas movie. It’s not even a debate.”

Another tweeted: “Die Hard isn’t a Christmas movie and I won’t be told any different.”

