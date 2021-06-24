Diana Spencer had something like a “childhood crush” on Prince Charles, one of her cousins has revealed in a new ITV documentary.

She placed “photographs of Prince Charles around her bed” instead of pop stars.

It’s a heartbreaking admission, given what eventually happened to their marriage – and to her.

Here’s everything you need to know about Diana, the ITV documentary going out on Thursday night (June 24 2021).

ITV documentary Diana airs on Thursday June 24 2021 (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: Photo of William and Harry ‘was placed in Princess Diana’s hands’ following her death

Diana ITV documentary – what’s it about?

This feature-length documentary marks what would have been the 60th birthday of Diana, Princess of Wales.

It follows her incredible journey from teenage Pimlico nursery assistant to the People’s Princess.

Her death in August 1997 inspired global mourning – and her fans and family continue to grieve to this day.

Told in the present tense, this definitive film draws on rare archive and new testimony.

It marks the most iconic moments of the Princess’ life.

The ITV1 documentary goes behind the headlines to provide a insight into the complex woman behind the media image.

Diana ITV documentary – what’s new?

You may be wondering what there is left to say about one of the most famous and iconic women on the planet.

But this documentary is different in the way it is told – in the present tense, which gives it an immediacy and intimacy.

Diana was filmed and photographed “from her first moments to her last” and there is plenty of rarely seen archive footage to see here.

These include home movies shot by her father of her childhood, when her dreams of being a Princess were just fantasies.

We follow Diana through finishing school, ski trips and life at her four-bedroom flat on Brompton Road.

Here, we’re told, there was a sign on her door that read ‘Chief Chick’.

This is where she was living when she started seeing Charles.

A young Lady Diana Spencer in 1965, years before she became the wife of Prince Charles (Credit: ITV1)

Diana ITV documentary – who takes part?

There are contributions from those closest to her before her death.

These include Diana Macfarlane, her first cousin, and Debbie Frank, an astrologer who became her friend.

Diana Macfarlane has not spoken about Diana publicly before.

She says: “She was full of life, great fun, had a wicked sense of humour.”

Diana’s first cousin also reveals a poignant insight into Diana’s romantic aspirations.

She discloses that instead of pop stars, Diana had “photographs of Prince Charles around her bed… a sort of childhood crush really”.

Meanwhile, an old schoolfriend recalls Diana’s love of “trashy, romantic novels”.

The Diana documentary celebrates what would have been her 60th birthday (Credit: ITV1)

Why should I watch it?

If you didn’t feel like you knew Diana already, you will by the time the credits roll.

Especially revealing are the final decades of her life – including 15 turbulent years of marriage.

She was a devoted mother to her sons William and Harry.

However, divorce broke her, and her efforts to rebuild her life were done in the public eye.

BAFTA award-winning Jemma Chisnall directed the documentary.

Executive Producer for 72 Films, David Glover, says: “There is something a bit magical about Princess Diana.

“And despite the difficulties in her personal life, she managed to use her connection with people to do huge amounts of good.

“Her 60th birthday feels like the perfect time to re-examine her life and legacy and explore just how she went from a relatively unknown teenager to the most mourned person who ever lived.”

Jo Clinton-Davis, Controller of Factual Entertainment at ITV, adds: “This year would have been Diana’s 60th birthday, and the intention with this landmark documentary is to offer the definitive account of her life – both in front of the cameras and behind the scenes.

“It is a difficult undertaking to shed new light on the most emotional, dramatic and pivotal elements of the life of Diana, when that light still burns brightly.

“But, by delving deep into her relationships with friends, colleagues and staff, our aim is to provide a vivid portrayal of the woman who became known as the Queen Of Hearts.”

Diana airs on Thursday June 24 2021 at 9pm on ITV1.

Will you be watching the ITV1 documentary Diana? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.