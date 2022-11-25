DI Ray on ITV1: Parminder Nagra crime thriller will return for a second series!

ITV has confirmed that DI Ray will return for series 2, with Parminder Nagra once again playing DI Rachita Ray.

The first series saw DI Ray uncover that her own fiancé was involved in an illegal ring…

She was left with the horrifying knowledge that there are still some big players out there.

So, what will the second series be about and do we have a start date yet?

Here’s everything you need to know about DI Ray series two…

DI Ray will return for series 2! (Credit: ITV)

Will there be a series 2 of DI Ray?

We were hoping DI Ray would return for a second series, and ITV has finally confirmed that the show WILL return!

Parminder Nagra will return as the lead of the detective drama.

She says: “How lovely to have got the response that we did for series one.

“Thanks to our audience and to ITV and our amazing talented producers – we get to do it again.

“We look forward to taking you on another thrilling adventure!”

We can assume Gemma Whelan will also return as DCI Kerry Henderson in the cast, but ITV says further casting will be announced soon!

What will DI Ray series 2 be about?

The second series will see Leicester-born DI Ray in Birmingham, investigating the murder of a high-profile criminal.

In series one, the case was covered with sensitive racial and cultural issues, which caused a personal conflict for DI Ray…

She was left wondering if she was brought onto the case to tick a box or because of her skills as a police officer.

In series 2, she must prevent a turf war from erupting on the streets of Birmingham.

At the end of series one, Rachita arrested criminal thug Marcus Tranter for a string of murders, but not before finding out her own fiancé DCI Martyn Hunter was involved.

DI Ray herself was threatened with suspension because of her relationship with Martyn (Jamie Bamber).

So, series two will see the detective continue to investigate the criminal ring that Marcus Tranter was a part of, because she knows “the big players are still out there”.

Line of Duty actress and writer Maya Sondhi will return to write series 2, with Jed Mercurio returning as executive producer.

Maya teases that: “Series two goes deeper, darker and twistier than Spaghetti Junction.”

Sounds like we’ve got a lot of drama to look forward to!

Turned out DCI Martyn Hunter was a bent copper! (Credit: ITV)

How many episodes will there be?

The second series will feature six episodes.

The first series was made up of just four episodes, so we’re excited to have even more DI Ray to sink our teeth into!

When is the start date?

We don’t have a start date for DI Ray series 2 just yet.

ITV has confirmed that the second series will begin filming in the Midlands in 2023.

If it films early in 2023, hopefully, we’re hoping DI Ray series 2 will air later the same year.

DI Ray will return with series 2 in 2023.

