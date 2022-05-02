ITV’s newest cop show DI Ray kicked off in brilliant style tonight (May 2).

The Blacklist star Parminder Sangra stars as DI Rachita Ray, who was thrown headfirst into a murder investigation after winning an award for being a have-a-go-hero.

But it soon became clear that she’s a “token hire”.

Here’s what we’re asking ourselves after episode 1.

Rachita’s a ‘token hire’ in DI Ray (Credit: ITV)

Who killed Imran Aziz and why?

Well this is the big question, isn’t it? Rachita’s new team were very quick to pin the murder down as an honour killing. Or a Culturally Specific Homicide.

They even had the brothers of Imran’s girlfriend pretty much tried and convicted before they’d even bothered checking their alibis properly. Luckily, Rachita was on hand to realise the mistake.

Although no one seemed very pleased about this. Apart from the brothers. And their mum.

So, with the Kapoor brothers off the hook, who actually did murder Imran? With Jed Mercurio on the team, we are expecting a huge twist when the killer is revealed.

Why is Anjuli so afraid?

Anjuli Kapoor was Imran’s girlfriend before he was killed and whatever happened to him has left her seriously spooked.

She won’t answer the police’s calls and her own family don’t even know where she is. So they say.

And she’s cruising around in the dark, dropping suspicious parcels outside the home of the DI in charge of the murder investigation.

All very sus behaviour.

Okay, the suspicious parcel turned out to be Imran’s phone and Anjuli seems to be trying to actually help Rachita nail the real killer.

Does she know who did it? And why is she so scared? She was visibly jumpy when she met Rachita in the playground.

And rightly so, it seems.

Who attacked Rachita?

The closing scenes showed Rachita being violently attacked by a mystery assailant as Anjuli fled the playground.

She was left unconscious on the ground. Luckily, she’d had the foresight to make sure she had backup, but who attacked her?

And did they actually leave her for dead?

Why so secret, guys? (Credit: ITV)

DI Ray on ITV: What’s on Imran’s phone?

It’s not been decrypted but whatever is on the phone, Anjuli thinks it’s important enough to come out of hiding for.

Will it give Rachita and the team an idea of who killed him?

Who’s using Imran’s business as a cover and what for?

We’re very happy to see some OCG (organised crime group) action in the first episode of DI Ray. We’ve missed those guys.

This OCG seem to be using Imran’s business to launder money. But who is in this OCG? And what are they trying to hide?

Why is Rachita and Martyn’s relationship a secret?

We love Rachita and Martyn (Jamie Bamber) as a couple and totally were not expecting it after they seemed very cool with each other at the awards ceremony.

But why exactly are they so secretive about their relationship?

Martyn seems to want everyone to know, but it’s Rachita who’s trying to keep things on the down low.

Does she think she’ll be judged for her relationship with Martyn?

Guilty? Who cares? Send him down! (Credit: ITV)

Why is DSI Kerry annoyed the Kapoor brothers are innocent?

Rachita’s boss, Kerry, wasn’t happy when Rachita realised the CCTV footage at the petrol station wasn’t set to the right time.

In fact, Kerry (Gemma Whelan) seems more interested in getting someone charged with Imran’s murder and less concerned with whether they actually did it or not.

Maybe she’s fed up with Rachita undermining her. Or maybe she’s a bent copper. We know the score. Trust no one.

Why did Rachita take her engagement ring off?

Come on Rach, your murder team couldn’t even check out an alibi properly.

It’s highly unlikely any of them would spot a sparkler on your hand.

Is Anjuli a suspect?

One of the very first scenes pondered over whether or not Anjuli might have something to do with Imran’s death.

Is she leading Rachita and the team in the wrong direction on purpose? Could this all be a red herring to direct them away from her?

Did she plot the attack on Rachita?

Trust. No. One.

DI Ray continues Tuesday (May 3) at 9pm on ITV.

