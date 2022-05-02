DI Ray is the latest big-name drama to air on ITV1, and it looks cracking – but how many episodes is it, and where was it filmed?

Jed Mercurio returns with another juicy offering, and that’s not the only link to Line of Duty.

ITV has branded the new series starring Parminder Nagra “fresh, relevant and thought-provoking”.

Here’s everything you need to know about the show.

DI Ray is from the makers of Line of Duty and sees Parminder Nagra lead the cast (Credit: ITV)

Read more: First look at new ITV crime drama DI Ray

What is DI Ray on ITV all about?

ITV tells us: “DI Ray follows DI Rachita Ray.

“She’s promoted to join a homicide investigation.

“However, she’s told the murder is a ‘Culturally Specific Homicide’, which makes her suspect she’s been chosen for her ethnicity rather than her ability.

“Rachita sticks to the case, determined to find the killer by delving deep into the dangerous world of organised crime, as well as calling out the obvious biases her colleagues are bringing to the investigation,” a statement said.

Rachita is trying to find out who killed Imran Aziz, while battling with a lot of every day racism.

Did Jed Mercurio write DI Ray?

No, DI Ray is actually penned and created by actress and screenwriter Maya Sondhi, who played Maneet Bindra in Line of Duty.

Maneet was last seen having her throat cut by Ryan Pilkington in season 5 of the BBC show.

Jed’s company HTM Television made the series, and he worked as executive producer.

Writer Maya Sondhi said that she took inspiration for the series from Mercurio’s hit shows Line of Duty and Bodyguard – and viewers should be prepared for some twists.

She said: “My strength is dialogue, but I’m not really too good with story, whereas he’s [Jed] so good at plotting things, and at twists.”

Maya continued: “I could just write two people talking in a room for hours, but I’ve learned so much from Jed about how to hook in audiences and keep them watching.

“There are probably a few ‘Jed-influenced’ plot twists in there – not red herrings, or ‘Jed herrings’ as we call them, but hopefully a few surprises.”

Sondhi has also spoken about what the series means to her:

She added: “This is a project which is deeply personal for me as a British Asian Brummie woman.

“It’s only in the past 10 years or so I’ve really been able to truly embrace my heritage.

“So much of this show is my story and in telling it honestly, I hope others from all different backgrounds will relate.”

DI Ray episodes: Jamie Bamber plays Rachita’s boyfriend Martyn (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: The Sinner series 3 recap – what happened and who starred in the Netflix crime drama?

Where is DI Ray filmed?

The show was filmed on location in Birmingham.

According to Jed Mercurio, Maya was keen to film the series there.

The reason? It’s her hometown.

Who is in the cast of DI Ray on ITV?

With Jed involved, it’s no surprise that some big names are involved.

As actress Gemma Whelan says: “Everything he touches turns to gold!

Parminder Nagra portrays Detective Rachita Ray.

Film fans probably know her best for her breakout role as Jess in 2002 film Bend It Like Beckham.

Meanwhile, Innocent actor Jamie Bamber stars as DCI Martyn Hunter, and Gentleman Jack star plays DCI Kerry Henderson.

Line of Duty actor Maanuv Thiara plays PS Tony Katri, former Corrie star Ian Puleston-Davies is Supt Ross Beardsmore, and Killing Eve Vicar Steve Oram is DS Clive Bottomley.

Elsewhere, Bhavik C Pankhania stars as Tariq, Che Cartwright plays PC Rob Wellington, and Sabrina Pui Yee Chin stars as PCSO Amanda Hay.

Demelza O’Sullivan plays PC Debs Knott, Peter Bankole is DS Kwesi Edmund, and Jessica Temple portrays DC Carly Lake.

Sam Baker-Jones stars as DC Liam Payne, Duaa Karim is Mona Aziz, Siddiqua Akhtar plays Salma Aziz, and Shaheen Khan stars as Mrs Kapoor.

Manpreet Bachu, Ryan McKen, Dominic Allen, Lucky Sanghera, Kerena Jagpal, Sakuntala Ramanee, and Phil Nice also star.

The cast of DI Ray is led by Parminder Nagra (Credit: ITV1)

What has Jed Mercurio said about the DI Ray episodes on ITV1?

Jed is full of praise for the series and his LoD protege, Maya.

He explained that: “It’s great to be involved in shows as an executive producer.

“And it’s great not to have to write the script – other people do that!

“The writers I work with bring the kind of lived experience to dramas that I couldn’t, and I’m just part of the team.

“It’s great to be on set and to hang out with the team.

“Sometimes they ask me questions and I have things to contribute.

“But, other times, I’m just watching and enjoying other people’s work.”

How many episodes of DI Ray are there on ITV1?

DI Ray is four episodes in total.

Each episode is one hour long.

They air on consecutive nights on ITV from Monday May 02 2022 at 9pm.

They’ll be available on the ITV Hub afterwards.

DI Ray airs on ITV1 from Monday May 02 2022 at 9pm.

Will you be tuning in to the DI Ray episodes on ITV1? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you’ll be tuning in.