Episode 2 of DI Ray, ITV’s twisty new crime drama, aired tonight (May 3) – and it certainly didn’t disappoint.

Our detective heroine Rachita Ray – ER actress Parminder Nagra – is now dealing with two murders: cash and carry owner Imran Aziz and his girlfriend Anjuli Kapoor.

Plus we discovered that what the police initially thought was just(!) illegal drug activity and money-laundering is now to do with human trafficking.

So who is behind these brutal killings? Are we any the wiser now that we’re two hours in?

Here’s everything we need to know after episode 2 of DI Ray…

Parminder Nagra plays the title role in DI Ray (Credit: ITV)

DI Ray episode 2: Who keeps warning Rachita off the case?

Firstly, Rachita gets bonked on the head while she’s having a secret meeting with Anjuli, who wants to give her information – and whose body is subsequently found in the canal.

And later, when Rachita’s having a nice relaxing bath to unwind, a mystery assailant breaks in.

They then try to suffocate her with a wet towel.

Obviously, it’s the baddies… but why didn’t they just kill the detective?

DI Rachita Ray and DCI Martyn Hunter are romantically involved, but is there more to him than meets the eye? (Credit: ITV)

Are we right to be a bit wary of Rachita’s boyfriend?

Rachita’s fellow officer love interest – now fiancé – DCI Martyn Hunter seems too good to be true.

He’s kind, understanding and clearly adores her.

We smell several rats…

He’s also played by Strike Back and Marcella actor Jamie Bamber, who’s a bit too much of a name just to play a romantic sidekick.

Call us suspicious, but DI Ray is from the stable of Line of Duty’s Jed Mercurio.

So we know we have to keep our wits about us and our eyes open.

And Martin was remarkably fast to arrive after Rachita’s near-drowning…

What’s the deal with Martin’s family in DI Ray?

Ditto to the above. We mean, his pregnant sister is played by Call the Midwife‘s Helen George.

Is she really only a cameo in the series?

We smell several rats…

What has DI Ray got against DS Kwesi Edmund? (Credit: ITV)

Is Rachita racist herself?

DI Ray is a brilliantly twisting crime drama, but threaded throughout the tale is the question of racism.

Rachita’s bosses don’t hide the fact that her promotion to homicide detective is mainly down to the colour of her skin.

They presume she has some kind of inner knowledge of Asian crimes and their perpetrators.

And we bear constant witness to the casual racism Rachita experiences in her daily life, like people presuming she doesn’t drink.

Rachita is ever sensitive about all this, but for some reason she keeps overlooking one particular member of her team – DS Kwesi Edmund – who happens to be black.

When will DCI Kerry Henderson give our heroine a break? (Credit: ITV)

Are the bosses finally going to listen?

Rachita has certainly been rubbing her senior officer, DCI Kerry Henderson (Gemma Whelan), up the wrong way.

Kerry’s the one who keeps insisting that it’s all to do with some kind of inter-Asian family squabble about Imran and Anjuli’s relationship.

As a result, she’s happy to blame Anjuli’s brothers for both murders.

But the closing scenes of episode 2, in which Rachita leads everyone to a lorry container full of dead and dying people, proves this case goes way beyond that.

Will Kerry now give Rachita the space and support to see the investigation through?

Or does she just want it quickly closed to satisfy the police authorities and the local community?

So many questions… let’s hope episode 3 gives us a few more answers.

DI Ray continues on ITV tomorrow (May 4) at 9pm or binge the lot on ITV Hub now.

