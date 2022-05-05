DI Ray has come to a dramatic conclusion with highs and lows in the final episode – so here’s the ending explained.

While Rachita Ray was able to catch some of the bad guys (huurah!), she was unable to uncover the people at the top of the criminal gang (boo, hiss!).

And, at the end of the final episode, it looked like she wouldn’t ever get the chance.

Here’s what happened in the final instalment of DI Ray.

***Warning: spoilers from episode 4 of DI Ray ahead***

DI Ray was determined to find out who killed her partner PS Khatri (Credit: ITV1)

DI Ray ending explained – what happened in episode 4?

Tragically, episode 4 began with the news none of us wanted to hear – PS Tony Khatri was dead.

He became the latest victim of Marcus Tranter and his evil criminal gang.

Luckily for us viewers, it didn’t take too much screaming at the TV for DI Rachita Ray to cotton on to the fact her fiancé was also involved in the illegal activity.

She made the shocking discovery that DCI Martyn Hunter was a bent copper – a discovery that had a huge impact on both her investigation and her personal life.

DI Ray saw incriminating footage of her fiancé having sex with a minor in an illegal brothel.

When she confronted him, he turned nasty and was happy to hand her over to his henchman Marcus Tranter.

Of course, DI Ray had outwitted Martyn though – and police were on hand to arrest both Martyn and Marcus.

Who killed Imran Aziz?

At the end of DI Ray, Marcus Tranter was arrested for the murder of Imran Aziz, Anjuli Kapoor, PS Tony Khatri and Karl Shaw.

Meanwhile, police arrested DCI Martyn Hunter on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, conspiracy to cause GBH, misconduct in public office, conspiracy to commit murder and sex with a minor.

DCI Martyn Hunter admitted he had been working for the bad guys.

He had been ‘tricked’ into sleeping with an underage prostitute and then blackmailed into working for the gang.

During investigation, DCI Martyn Hunter asked for protection in exchange for information.

It’s unclear at the end of the episode whether the corrupt copper will go to jail.

Jamie Bamber as DCI Martyn Hunter in DI Ray (Credit: ITV1)

DI Ray ending explained: Will she be suspended?

The ITV series DI Ray puts a spotlight on racism – casual or otherwise – in today’s society and the police.

DI Rachita Ray was promoted to join a murder investigation as a result of the murder being considered a “Culturally Specific Homicide” – which of course it wasn’t.

Sadly, she learns she was promoted for her ethnicity rather than her ability.

At the end of series 1 episode 4, DI Ray faces suspension because of her relationship with a colleague.

Of course, she knows it’s a good excuse to get rid of her.

They didn’t want her there anyway – she was just employed to tick a box.

It’s a sad and frustrating ending which will no doubt leave viewers furious with how she’s been treated.

Will the series be back?

ITV has not yet confirmed if the series will return for a second run.

The channel won’t usually make a decision about another series until gauging the success of the first.

But we’d love to see the cast and crew back for season 2.

Is there any way we can resurrect Maanuv Thiara as PS Tony Khatri?

If so, we are very much into that idea.

At the end of series 1, DI Ray tells her bosses she’s “concerned that the big players are still out there”.

A possible series 2 could attempt to “unravel a modern day slavery ring”.

So watch this space and keep everything crossed!

DI Ray is currently available to watch on the ITV Hub.

What do you think of DI Ray? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.