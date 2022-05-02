DI Ray cast on ITV1: Who stars in the cast of new police drama opposite Parminder Nagra?

DI Ray is the latest ITV drama linked to Jed Mercurio and – like Trigger Point, Line of Duty and Bodyguard before it – the cast is pretty epic.

The brilliant line-up of TV talent is led by ER favourite Parminder Nagra, who has to be one of the most likeable actresses on the box.

But what has Parminder been in before? And who else joins her in the cast of ITV drama DI Ray?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Parminder Nagra in the cast of DI Ray (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

Who plays DI Ray in the cast of ITV drama?

Parminder Nagra, 46, stars as Detective Rachita Ray in the ITV drama.

According to ITV, Rachita is a Leicester-born detective working in Birmingham “who takes on a case that forces her to confront a life-long personal conflict between her British identity and her South Asian heritage”.

Police bosses promote Rachita, asking her to join a homicide investigation – her dream job.

However, on her first day she discovers the murder to which she’s been assigned is a ‘Culturally Specific Homicide’.

Rachita suspects she’s a “token appointment”, chosen for her ethnicity rather than her ability

Of course, Parminder is perhaps best known for her breakout role as Jess in 2002 film Bend It Like Beckham.

ER fans will recognise her for her role as Neela Rasgotra.

Other significant roles include Dr. Lucy Banerjee in Alcatraz, Meera Malik in The Blacklist, and Senator Ellen Nadeer in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

From 2017 to 2018, she portrayed Dr. Sarinda Khatri in the rather odd, but equally as compelling Fortitude.

More recently, she played Rebecca Harper in Intergalactic.

Actor Jamie Bamber portrays DCI Martyn Hunter in the cast of DI Ray (Credit: ITV)

Jamie Bamber is DCI Martyn Hunter

Jamie Bamber portrays DCI Martyn Hunter in the cast of DI Ray on ITV.

Martyn is Rachita’s boyfriend, a fellow cop she can confide him.

But while the couple are happy together in their own four walls, there seems to be some tensions with the relationship on the outside.

Foor example, Rachita hasn’t even met her partner’s parents.

ALARM BELLS Rachita!

Actor Jamie, 49, is perhaps best known for his role as Captain Lee ‘Apollo’ Adama in Battlestar Galactica, or Matt Devlin in Law & Order UK.

He’s also famous for his roles as Dr. Matt Kendal in Peak Practice, Dr. Tyler Wilson in Monday Mornings, and Kev Allison in The Smoke.

From 2016 to 2018, he played DI Tim Williamson in Marcella, before winning a role as Col. Alexander Coltrane in Strike Back.

More recently, he played Sam Wright in the ITV drama Innocent opposite Katherine Kelly.

Kerry (Gemma Whelan) isn’t sure Rachita is up to the job (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Gemma Whelan plays DCI Kerry Henderson in the cast of DI Ray on ITV

With Jed Mercurio involved, it’s no surprise that some big names are involved.

As actress Gemma Whelan says: “Everything he touches turns to gold!

Gemma plays DCI Kerry Henderson in the cast of the ITV drama DI Ray.

Kerry isn’t impressed when Rachita is assigned to her team.

She doesn’t think Rachita has earned her stripes like everyone else.

Kerry doesn’t think the newcomer to homicide is experienced enough for the job and gives Rachita a hard time at first.

But will DI Ray win her over?

Gemma, 41, is fast becoming one of our favourite TV actors.

She currently stars as Marian Lister in the BBC drama Gentleman Jack, but is perhaps best known for her role as Yara Greyjoy in Game of Thrones.

She also starred as Geraldine in Killing Eve, Ann Eaton in White House Farm, and DC Eunice Noon in The End of the F***ing World.

Gemma quite rightly led the cast in ITV drama The Tower last year, too.

Maanuv Thiara as PS Tony Khatri in DI Ray (Credit: ITV1)

DI Ray cast on ITV: Maanuv Thiara is PS Tony Katri

Tony is the family liaison officer assigned to work with Rachita as she investigates the murder of Imran Aziz.

Like Rachita, Tony has experienced racism, but he seems to let it wash over him.

There’s a prickly relationship between the two at first, but we’re hoping Rachita gives Tony a break and befriends him.

Maanuv Thiara plays PS Tony Katri in DI Ray.

He starred alongside DI Ray creator Maya in Line of Duty – he played Vihaan Malhotra in one episode – and apparently she’d had him in mind for the role for a long time.

The actor is a relative newcomer to our screens.

He played Terrence in one episode of acclaimed comedy Ted Lasso, and Chauncey Myer in two episodes of Casualty.

In 2021, he landed the role of DC MacBride in the brilliant crime drama Landscapers.

Corrie fans will recognise Ian Puleston-Davies (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Supt Ross Beardsmore in DI Ray?

After giving Rachita an award for stopping an armed man while off duty, Beardsmore gives Rachita the opportunity of a lifetime – a placement in homicide.

However, she’s disappointed to realise she’s only there to tick diversity boxes.

Ian Puleston-Davies, 63, portrays Supt Ross Beardsmore in DI Ray.

Of course, soap fans will know Ian best for playing Owen Armstrong in Coronation Street, but he’s been acting for nearly four decades.

Early roles included small parts in Boon, Brookside and Grange Hill.

From 1995 to 1996, he played Terry Williams in Hollyoaks.

Two years later, in 1998, he popped up in nine episodes of EastEnders as Jimmy.

He’s worked extensively as a jobbing actor in TV shows including The Bill, Conviction, Funland and Vincent.

Ian also played Charlie Fisher in Waterloo Road, Peter Cullen in Marcella, Mick O’Callaghan in A Confession, and Frank Jackson in Tin Star.

Ian also starred in the doomed ITV series Viewpoint, and he is the voice of King Thistle in the surreal CBeebies show Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom.

Most recently, Ian played Karl Turner MP in Four Lives, Professor Phil Scraton in Anne, and the villain in The Teacher.

Steve looks a bit healthier than last time we saw him! (Credit: ITV)

Steve Oram is DS Clive Bottomley

DS Clive Bottomley is one of the team investigating Imran Aziz’s murder.

He isn’t overly keen on Rachita leading the case.

Steve, 48, was most recently seen in Killing Eve.

He played the vicar, Phil, who came to a gruesome ending at the hands of Villanelle.

Actor Steve is perhaps best known for some of his more comedic roles in Sightseers, The World’s End, and Code 404.

He played Joseph Williamson in Doctor Who, Phil in The End of the F***king World, and Mick in Sally4Ever.

Who else is in the cast of DI Ray on ITV?

Elsewhere, Bhavik C Pankhania stars as Tariq, Che Cartwright plays PC Rob Wellington, and Sabrina Pui Yee Chin stars as PCSO Amanda Hay.

Demelza O’Sullivan plays PC Debs Knott, Peter Bankole is DS Kwesi Edmund, and Jessica Temple portrays DC Carly Lake.

Sam Baker-Jones stars as DC Liam Payne, Duaa Karim is Mona Aziz, Siddiqua Akhtar plays Salma Aziz, and Shaheen Khan stars as Mrs Kapoor.

Manpreet Bachu, Ryan McKen, Dominic Allen, Lucky Sanghera, Kerena Jagpal, Sakuntala Ramanee, and Phil Nice also star.

DI Ray airs on consecutive nights on ITV1 from Monday May 02 2022 at 9pm.

Are you excited to watch DI Ray on ITV1? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.