Take Your Pick original host Des O’Connor died during the coronavirus pandemic – but his daughter revealed that, thankfully, they still got to say their goodbyes.

Take Your Pick! star Des passed away after suffering a fall at home in 2020.

He was 88 years old.

After he died, his daughter Kristina posted a heartrending message on Twitter telling how they got to spend the presenter’s final moments together.

Des O’Connor: ‘Heartbroken’ daughter on final moments

“It is impossible for me to adequately explain how heartbroken I am, but I wanted to say something about the passing of my dad,” she wrote.

Detailing the last moments they spent together, she admitted they said what needed to be said ahead of his death.

“I feel very grateful that we were able to spend of his last moments together (covid-safely), just the two of us, and to say what we needed to say to one another.

He told me that I was going to make him cry if I carried on talking like that.

“I told him about the deep feeling of pride in my belly whenever somebody points out how similar we both are, both as performers and as people.

“He told me that I was going to make him cry if I carried on talking like that (as he dabbed at his eye). ”

Kristina was one of Des’s five children.

Des suffered a fall at home (Credit: SplashNews)

In her moving post, she admitted that it “wasn’t always easy to share my dad with the rest of the world”.

She said that sometimes she just wanted him to herself.

But she also said that hearing all the tributes and what people had to say about the entertainer after he died was truly a “gift”.

Kristina also shared that in the wake of the comedy legend’s death she was finding old clips she’d never seen.

Des still had the ability to make her laugh, she said.

Alan will be playing Des’s old show (Credit: BBC)

Alan Carr to play Des’s old show

Comedian Alan Carr is now set to revive Des’s old show Take Your Pick! on his Epic Gameshow, which features new versions of much-loved quiz shows.

It airs at 7pm on ITV on Saturday.

