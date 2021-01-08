Dermot O’Leary’s height stuns This Morning fans as he makes hosting debut

Dermot O’Leary stunned This Morning viewers with his height as he made his hosting debut on Friday’s show.

The presenter joined Alison Hammond to present the show on Friday as they replaced Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

But some people were left asking questions about how tall Dermot is after spotting his height during the Spin to Win segment.

Dermot O’Leary stunned This Morning viewers with his height (Credit: ITV)

Dermot O’Leary stuns This Morning viewers

One person said on Twitter: “Can’t tell whether Dermot is really small or very far away.”

Read more: This Morning: Alison Hammond baffles fans with Dermot O’Leary name gaffe

Another wrote: “Just how small IS Dermot?”

A third tweeted: “Alison how tall are you, you made Dermot look tiny stood by him for Spin the Wheel.”

Can’t tell whether Dermot is really small or very far away. #ThisMorning — Maaaaaaaaark!!! 🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺🇬🇧 (@MarkIsNotAtHome) January 8, 2021

Alison how tall are you, you made Dermot look tiny stood by him for spin the wheel 🎡 ❤️ — JR (@jaymiller73r) January 8, 2021

According to Celeb Heights, Dermot is 5ft 7 ½.

Dermot and Alison won over viewers as they made their hosting debut on today’s show.

Can’t tell whether Dermot is really small or very far away.

The duo are taking over from husband and wife Eamonn and Ruth after ITV decided to shake-up the presenting line-up last year.

Alison said in a statement last year: “I never dreamt that when I first joined This Morning – initially for a few months – that I would still be there 19 years later.

Dermot and Alison won over This Morning viewers (Credit: ITV)

“I genuinely care about the show and the viewers who watch, so it’s a huge privilege and honour to be hosting a show I adore so much.”

Dermot added: “We have huge shoes to fill and we are well aware what a privilege it is to be stepping into them.”

Meanwhile, today’s show was full of laughs but Alison baffled viewers when she got Dermot’s name wrong!

During the show’s Spin to Win segment, Alison and Dermot spoke with a caller who was hoping to win some cash.

Dermot and Alison hosting Spin to Win (Credit: ITV)

What did Alison say?

Alison said: “Do you want a big spin or a little spin from Dermot?”

She added: “Go for a big spin Dermot.”

Read more: This Morning: Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary host first Friday show

However, she put emphasis on Dermot’s name saying “DerMOT”.

One viewer said: “Stop putting so much emphasis on the ‘MOT’… it’s just Dermot!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.