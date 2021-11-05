Dermot O’Leary made a little blooper on This Morning today when introducing Jane Dunn.

Jane is a well known patisserie expert and food writer and blogger.

She made her debut on This Morning in July but presenter Dermot was not familiar with her.

Jane has been on the show before (Credit: ITV)

Who is Jane Dunn from This Morning?

Jane is an internet sensation who was a hit with viewers when she appeared in July.

She joined Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford to make her NYC chocolate chip cookies.

Over the past three months she appeared twice more to share more bakes with ITV’s This Morning viewers.

you are an amazing baker that deserves truck loads of recognition

Jane started her popular food blog, Jane’s Patisserie, after discovering a love for sweet treats at cookery school in 2014.

Dermot thought it was Jane’s first time on the show (Credit: ITV)

Jane has been voted the number one baking blog of 2020 by Vuello.

She also has an impressive social media following of more than 800,000.

After her first appearance viewers were left wanting more.

One commented: “Wow!!! Amazing!!!! The best cookies I’ve ever made.”

In addition, another viewer said: “Omg so well deserved you are an amazing baker that deserves truck loads of recognition.”

Meanwhile, Great British Bake Off star Rahul Mandal gushed: “Yay!! So good to see you in This Morning!”

Jane corrected Dermot on his slight gaffe (Credit: ITV)

Why did Dermot O’Leary have to apologise to Jane on This Morning?

As she was introduced, Jane explained she was making Bonfire treats.

Dermot asked: “Jane, is it your first time on the show today?”

Jane replied: “Fourth time!”

Dermot said: “Fourth?! Is it your first time with us today?”

Jane said: “Yes. So exciting!”

Dermot replied: “Apologies.”

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary get stuck in (Credit: ITV)

Jane said: “Oh no, I’m excited!”

Alison Hammond then added: “You’re in for a treat.”

One fan messaged Jane on Instagram to congratulate her.

They wrote: “I’m actually so delighted with all the recognition you’ve been getting!!! Your bakes have been my go to recipes for YEARS.”

What do you think of Dermot’s slip up? Tell us over on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.