Dermot O’Leary makes plea for Alison Hammond to land new huge role on ITV show

Dermot O’Leary has advocated for This Morning co-star Alison Hammond to land a new, huge role on an ITV show.

During Wednesday’s (December 14) show, hosts Dermot and Alison welcomed guests Simon Cowell and Lucy Spraggan into the studio.

Entertainment mogul Simon and former X Factor star Lucy were on hand to discuss the latest developments with her music.

But at one point Dermot spotted an opportunity to put Simon on the spot and push for a new role for his presenting partner.

And even though Simon swerved Dermot’s plea, he still admitted he is very fond of the popular Brummie anchor.

Dermot O’Leary makes the case for Alison Hammond (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Dermot O’Leary hypes up Alison Hammond

Referring to another of Simon’s TV shows, Dermot suggested Alison might make a fine judge on Britain’s Got Talent.

Unconfirmed reports recently suggested David Walliams may have stepped away from his role, leaving a spot on the panel.

“All I’ll say is this as well Simon, with my learned friend here,” Dermot said, gesturing towards Alison.

“Talking BGT, if you needed an extra judge, let me tell you – there is no one [else], I couldn’t endorse her more… This one would literally bring the house down in the Palladium.”

Joining in the fun, Alison also needled Simon.

“What do you think Si?” she smiled as Simon appeared slightly flustered.

Take it to deadlock!

Filling the gap where Simon’s response should have been, Alison erupted: “Take it to deadlock!”

“That’s a different show!” Dermot corrected her as all four on screen collapsed into giggles.

Dermot, Alison, Simon Cowell and Lucy Spraggan all laugh as Alison brings up ‘deadlock’ (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Most Inspirational Celebrity now!

‘He just won’t give me a job’

After the chortling subsided, Simon paid Alison a compliment as he noted her name has cropped up previously.

“We’ve had this conversation before, actually,” he said.

“Look, I do love Alison, you know that.”

Quick as a flash, Alison fired back: “Yeah, but he just won’t give me a job.”

Simon looked horrified at her quip, insisting: “That’s not true!”

But reaching out for Simon’s hand, Alison admitted she was teasing by saying: “I’m only joking, I’m only joking.”

Simon insisted: ‘That’s not true!’ (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Simon gets a shock

At another point during their chat, Simon made out to be similarly mortified as footage of him from 1999 was aired.

Before Dermot and Alison had even properly greeted their two guests, a clip of Simon appearing on This Morning over 20 years ago was dredged up.

Simon Cowell, inset, covers his face in embarrassment (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

“Show us more!” Dermot joked as Simon protested: “No, please.”

Moments later, as Simon held his face, Alison asked: “Was that embarrassing?”

And he replied: “Just a bit.”

Simon reacts to footage of himself from the 1990s (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Read more: Britain’s Got Talent: David Walliams’ replacement ‘revealed’ as bookies share odds?

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.