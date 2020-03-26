Deputy Chief Medical Officer issues plea to This Morning fans to ‘learn to live lives with new restrictions’

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Jenny Harries has begged Brits to stay at home on This Morning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Jenny appeared on Thursday's show (March 26) to discuss the latest news about the deadly bug and issued a plea.

After the Prime Minister Boris Johnson enforced a three-week lockdown, Jenny has insisted people need to learn to "live their lives with these new restrictions".

Dr Jenny urged people to stay at home (Credit: ITV)

She said: "Most people don't realise that the number one item on the UK risk register has also been pandemic flu.

"This is a variation of pandemic flu. I think people have realised this isn't an everyday activity. The whole country needs to respond.

"People are carrying on with their daily lives which is mostly staying at home.

"If we carry on with social distancing that we have asked them to do, we should be able to manage this through but it depends really strongly on what people do going forward."

She added on This Morning: "Please just learn to live your lives with these new restrictions around you for everybody's benefit."

Dr Jenny urged people to learn to live lives with these new restrictions (Credit: ITV)

It comes after the Prime Minister put new measures in place in a bid to combat the coronavirus crisis.

This will see the closure of all shops aside from supermarkets, food stores and pharmacies.

In addition, playgrounds, churches and libraries will also shut down.

All weddings, baptisms and other ceremonies have been halted. Funerals are to be limited to close family only.

What did Boris say?

Boris issued one simple instruction: "You must stay at home."

He explained that if "too many people become seriously unwell at one time the NHS will not be able to cope".

Therefore "it’s vital to slow the spread of the disease to protect the NHS's ability to cope and save more lives".

Boris enforced a three-week lockdown (Credit: BBC)

We are now only allowed to leave home for four reasons, he warned.

For instance, shopping and having one hour of exercise a day.

"Shopping, one hour of exercise a day, any medical need or to provide care to elderly.

"Travel to and from work where absolutely necessary," he added. "These are the only reasons you should be leaving home."

In other words, stay at home unless you absolutely have to leave the house.

