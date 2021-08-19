Dennis Nilsen Netflix film: Does anyone live in the house in Cranley Gardens or Melrose Avenue?

Remarkably, the house were notorious serial killer Dennis Nilsen murdered most of his victims is a very loved and lived-in home today.

Nilsen was one of the UK’s most prolific serial killers and ended up killing at least 15 men and teenagers in cold blood.

The murderer used his Cricklewood home in North London to carry out most of his killings during his spree from 1978 until 1983.

In recent times he has been the subject of an ITV drama, and now Netflix documentary Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes.

A couple now lives in the home where Dennis Nilsen murdered at least 12 gay men (Credit: Netflix)

What happened to Dennis Nilsen’s Cricklewood house?

Happy couple Mathilde and Bruno bought the flat at 195 Melrose Avenue in 2016 for £493,000.

Despite the grizzly things that happened at the address, that wasn’t much less than what other houses in the area were going for.

It turns out murder only knocks around 10% off the asking price!

While some of us might feel a little wary about bumps in the night, the couple insists that they don’t dwell on what happened all those years ago.

Mathilde told Sun Online: “Nothing changed around how we feel about our house.

“We love our house, it feels good to live in it, we have sun every day being south facing.

“We never think about the history. The first thing the agent said was, ‘Have you Googled the property?’ So we looked it up and read all about the history.

“But it was all 35, 40 years ago. For us, it was never an issue.”

Police found more than 1,000 teeth and bone fragments when they dug up the garden in February 1983.

Surprisingly, the couple confessed that they watched ITV dram Des, which starred David Tennant as Dennis.

Mathilde added: “It was a great performance from David Tennant to depict a psychologically complex Dennis Nilsen.”

Police arrested Nilsen at his subsequent home in 25 Cranley Gardens, in nearby Muswell Hill, where he took the lives of three victims.

They found human organs and torsos in black bin liners, and a severed human head in the kitchen.

This property was last sold in 2015 for just under £300,000.

Dennis Nilsen is the topic of a new Netflix documentary (Credit: Netflix)

Is Dennis Nilsen still alive?

Dennis Nilsen died on May 12, 2018, aged 72.

Two days earlier, 35 years into his life prison sentence, he had complained of severe stomach pains.

Officers transported him from Full Sutton maximum security prison to York Hospital where he was examined by doctors.

Test results showed he had a ruptured aortic aneurysm and he was operated on immediately.

However, he later died despite efforts to save him.

At the time, a Prison Service spokesperson said: “Dennis Andrew Nilsen, date of birth November 23 1945, died in custody at HMP Full Sutton on Saturday, May 12 2018.

“As with all deaths in custody, there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.”

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes is available to stream on Netflix now

