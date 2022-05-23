Carol McGiffin and Denise Welch talking on Loose Women
TV

Loose Women star Denise Welch calls out Carol McGiffin’s ‘gross’ behaviour with husband

"I hope she's watching"

By Rebecca Carter

Loose Women star Denise Welch called out Carol McGiffin today over her behaviour with her husband.

During a discussion about PDA among couples, Denise recalled a time when she went out with Carol and her husband Mark and they started kissing in front of her.

Denise, who has a close friendship with Carol, jokingly called the couple’s antics “gross”.

Denise Welch mimicks snogging action on Loose Women
Loose Women’s Denise mimicked Carol and her hubby Mark when they kiss (Credit: ITV)

Denise on Loose Women

She said: “I used to have this with McGiff, and I hope she’s watching.

Read more: Carol McGiffin fans insist she and mother-in-law ‘look like sisters’ in holiday pics

“When she first got with Mark and in fact even now, I used to go out with Carol and Mark and I’d be the only other person there and I’d look and they were like this…” as she mimicked snogging movements with her tongue.

She added: “It’s like oh my god that’s the grossest thing ever.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Carol McGiffin (@the_mcgiff)

Elsewhere in the debate, Ruth Langsford spoke about showing affection to her husband Eamonn Holmes in front of their son Jack.

She said: “Jack has definitely witnessed… we wouldn’t have a full blown sweary row in front of him but like general bickering.

“They see how it is and then 10 minutes later they’ll see a kiss on the cheek.

“But even then Eamonn only has to kiss me on the cheek and Jack goes ‘eugh please get a room.'”

Denise Welch explains her point on Loose Women today
Denise called out Carol and Mark’s snogging! (Credit: ITV)

Denise and Carol share a close relationship both on and off screen.

Earlier this year, the pair were forced to shut down claims of tension backstage at Loose Women.

It came after reports claimed that some of the stars were refusing to work with Coleen Nolan.

Read more: Alfie Boe’s marriage – who was his wife and what happened?

However, at the time, Denise wrote on Twitter: “All I will say is that I would never work in a [bleep], backstabbing environment. I’m too old and I don’t need the work.”

Carol responded to Denise’s tweet and wrote: “Same. Never have and never will. Nuff said.”

What do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Holly Willoughby listens intently
Blow for Holly Willoughby as her TV show is ‘quietly axed’ despite ‘amazing chemistry’
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield smiling on This Morning on May 23, 2022
Holly Willoughby announces huge This Morning news with Phillip Schofield
Bradley and the chasers on The Chase
Beat the Chasers fans all make same complaint to ITV as 2022 series ends
Patrick Murray smiling on Loose Women
Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray gives update on cancer battle: ‘I’m over the moon’
Richard Osman and Ingrid Oliver both look to the side
Pointless star Richard Osman confirms he’s getting married – who is his famous bride to be?
Carol Kirkwood engaged
BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood announces she’s engaged live on air as she flashes ring