Loose Women star Denise Welch calls out Carol McGiffin’s ‘gross’ behaviour with husband

Loose Women star Denise Welch called out Carol McGiffin today over her behaviour with her husband.

During a discussion about PDA among couples, Denise recalled a time when she went out with Carol and her husband Mark and they started kissing in front of her.

Denise, who has a close friendship with Carol, jokingly called the couple’s antics “gross”.

Denise on Loose Women

She said: “I used to have this with McGiff, and I hope she’s watching.

“When she first got with Mark and in fact even now, I used to go out with Carol and Mark and I’d be the only other person there and I’d look and they were like this…” as she mimicked snogging movements with her tongue.

She added: “It’s like oh my god that’s the grossest thing ever.”

Elsewhere in the debate, Ruth Langsford spoke about showing affection to her husband Eamonn Holmes in front of their son Jack.

She said: “Jack has definitely witnessed… we wouldn’t have a full blown sweary row in front of him but like general bickering.

“They see how it is and then 10 minutes later they’ll see a kiss on the cheek.

“But even then Eamonn only has to kiss me on the cheek and Jack goes ‘eugh please get a room.'”

Denise and Carol share a close relationship both on and off screen.

Earlier this year, the pair were forced to shut down claims of tension backstage at Loose Women.

It came after reports claimed that some of the stars were refusing to work with Coleen Nolan.

However, at the time, Denise wrote on Twitter: “All I will say is that I would never work in a [bleep], backstabbing environment. I’m too old and I don’t need the work.”

Carol responded to Denise’s tweet and wrote: “Same. Never have and never will. Nuff said.”

