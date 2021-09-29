The stars of Loose Women have sent Denise Welch their condolences after her dad Vin passed away last night.

Christine Lampard hosted Wednesday’s (September 29) lunchtime episode, joined by Sunetra Sarker, Gloria Hunniford and Janet Street Porter.

They paid tribute to their co-star’s father as a “very special man”.

Denise Welch with her dad on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

What was said about Denise Welch and her dad?

Christine noted Vin had sadly died at the start of the show, before the first item about the James Bond premiere.

She said: “Before we get started properly we have to send all of our love to Denise who lost her beloved dad Vin last night.”

Christine then read part of the post Denise shared on Instagram announcing Vin’s passing.

Read more: Loose Women star Denise Welch ‘grief stricken’ as beloved dad dies after health battle

Christine continued: “She says: ‘He left us surrounded by his family who could not have loved anyone more.

“‘I’ve never seen anyone fight to stay longer at a party than dad and last night was no different.

“‘He loved life and lived it to the full like no other.'”

Gloria Hunniford also paid tribute (Credit: ITV Hub)

Loose Women stars offer their condolences

Christine went on to say how Vin – who appeared on the show previously, and had often been mentioned by panellist Denise – had made an impression on Denise’s TV colleagues.

“We all know how close Denise was to her dad,” she added.

Sending love.

“He was very much part of our Loose family, as well.

“We just wanted to say we are thinking of you, Denise, and all of your family today.”

Sunetra Sarker sent love to Denise Welch (Credit: ITV Hub)

‘Very special’

Gloria also recalled: “Vin was a very special man.

“And Denise shared Vin with us, in a way, on the programme. Very special.”

Christine then hailed Vin as a charming character.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denise Welch (@denise_welch)

“[He had] Wonderful stories, made everyone laugh,” she said.

“And like we say, it is a very tough time for Denise and all of her family. So yes, we’re thinking of you all.”

Sunetra then blew a kiss and said: “Sending love.”

Read more: Loose Women star Denise Welch reveals her dad is back in hospital with pneumonia

Heartbroken Denise had also earlier been consoled by friends such as Ruth Langsford, Carol Vorderman and Tamzin Outhwaite.

Ruth wrote on Instagram: “So, so sorry Denise.

“He was a one off and there’s going to be one hell of a party in heaven.

“I know your heart is breaking but grief is the price we pay for love.

“You will carry him with you always. RIP Vin.”

Loose Women airs on ITV on weekdays from 12.30pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.