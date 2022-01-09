They always appeared perfectly suited on Celebrity Gogglebox, so Denise Van Outen’s split from ex fiance Eddie Boxshall came as a shock when she announced it yesterday.

Although the break-up apparently happened a couple of months ago, Denise has only just felt ready to break the news.

She shared a black and white picture of herself walking along the beach with her two dogs.

Celebrity Gogglebox faves Denise Van Outen and ex Eddie Boxshall split late last year (Credit: Channel 4)

Alongside the shot she wrote: “Over the past couple of months, there has been much speculation regarding my relationship with Eddie.

“It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple. I had to make the difficult decision not to continue in our relationship.

“I will always treasure the good times we spent together, and the memories made. We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time, especially for our children.”

This post on Instagram came alongside tabloid reports claiming that Denise had discovered Eddie having phone sex and arranging to meet up with another woman.

Seemingly, the city trader and now-ex Celebrity Gogglebox sidekick, 47, realises he was onto a good thing with beautiful, talented, funny and down-to-earth Denise… and wants her back.

A source told The Sun: “Eddie is pulling out all the stops to save their relationship.

“He is desperate to gain her forgiveness and he’s not willing to accept it’s over for good.

“He thinks they’re the perfect match for each other and knows he was foolish.

“But he’s staying nearby in the hope he might be allowed back.”

However, Denise, also 47, has apparently made up her mind and is very unlikely to take him back.

Denise Van Outen splits from ex Eddie Boxshall (Credit: SplashNews)

Denise and Eddie’s relationship history

TV institution Denise got together with Eddie in 2014, a year after her split from husband Lee Mead, father of her daughter Betsy, 11.

They were set up on a blind date by presenter Zoe Hardman, with Denise explaining to Hello magazine: “Zoe knew Eddie through an ex boyfriend and felt sure we’d hit it off.

“She kept telling me that he was just like me and she was spot on.”

They moved in together and starting appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox in 2019; a year later they announced their engagement.

In May of last year, the couple revealed that they had postponed their wedding and they would be having therapy ahead of their eventual nuptials.

