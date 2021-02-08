Denise Van Outen and partner Eddie Boxshall are taking part in relationship therapy.

The 46-year-old presenter dropped out of the Dancing On Ice after dislocating her shoulder.

Now, Denise is turning her attention to her relationship in a new podcast.

Before We Say I Do will see the couple – who have been together for seven years – testing different forms of relationship therapy.

As well as psychosexual therapy, the pair will attempt traditional humanist therapy and counselling.

We’re confident the series will resonate with married and unmarried couples alike

In addition, the podcast will also feature cooking and laughter coaching.

The six-part series will launch on February 22.

The couple said: “We’re planning to marry soon when we can have all our family and friends around us, but thought we’d get the couples counselling out the way before taking the plunge.”

In addition, they shared: “We’re confident the series will resonate with married and unmarried couples alike, and provide some humour for singletons as we explore the weird and wonderful relationship therapy options available.”

Is Denise Van Outen married?

Denise and Eddie are yet to tie the knot.

However, the pair recently revealed they plan to wed after lockdown.

Speaking to Hello!, Denise said: “After we’ve finished our podcast and this dreadful lockdown ends, there will be wedding bells.

“We want to do it surrounded by all our family and friends.”

Meanwhile, Denise was previously married to Lee Mead.

The former couple, who split in 2013, are parents to daughter Betsy, 10.

Denise leaves DOI after injury

Sadly, the actress pulled out of the skating competition alongside her professional partner Matt Evers.

At the time, Denise revealed on Instagram that she had three bone fractures as well as a partial dislocation.

Meanwhile, Olympic gymnast Amy Tinkler replaced Denise in the series.

