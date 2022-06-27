Loose Women star Denise Welch today (June 27) spoke of her “regret” over having to make a decision to have a termination.

Speaking in the wake of the Roe Vs Wade decision, the ladies shared their experiences of abortion in an open and honest conversation.

Denise said that she was “older” when she had a termination and is asked if she regrets it.

The actress said that, while she regrets she had to “make that decision”, she has “never ever regretted” having the termination.

Denise told the Loose Women panel of the circumstances surrounding her termination (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star Denise Welch on termination ‘regret’

Speaking on Loose Women today, Coleen Nolan first revealed that she’d had an abortion at the age of 16.

Denise then told the panel: “I also had a termination. I was older.

“People have said to me: ‘Do you regret it?’ Obviously, you know, of course in some ways I regret that I had to make that decision. But I made it for my own future.

“People think that’s selfish but so be it.”

Denise was in a ‘controlling’ relationship at the time

She then revealed the circumstances surrounding her decision.

“I found myself in an incredibly coercive, controlling, incredibly controlling relationship. Not physical but as we know you just can’t see the bruises.

“I got pregnant not purposely, but I wasn’t doing a great deal to prevent it because I was under the impression that would be a wanted pregnancy but I was made to feel so bad,” she said.

Denise added: “I then discovered he’d been having an affair for over a year.”

Coleen Nolan also shared her story in the emotional segment (Credit: ITV)

‘I’ve never ever regretted it’

Opening up on her decision, Denise added: “Basically I made a decision to think, do I want to be tied to this person for the rest of my life?

“I wouldn’t have been a person who would’ve been able to be awful about a partner,” she added.

Denise continued: “I made that decision for me and my future and therefore that of the unborn child and I’ve never ever regretted it because of the life I have now.

“I would have absolutely hated it,” she said.

