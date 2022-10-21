Deepfake Porn: Could You Be Next? Who is presenter Jess Davies?

Jess Davies is the host of the new documentary Deepfake Porn: Could You Be Next? on BBC Three.

The one-off programme investigates how deepfake technology is being used to create graphic porn images of women without their consent.

Jess Davies has had a long and complicated history with social media, as she’s been the victim of cyber flashing and catfishing.

But who is the BBC Three presenter? And how did she find fame?

Jess Davies presents the BBC Three documentary Deepfake Porn: Could You Be Next? (Credit: BBC Three)

Who is Jess Davies?

Jess Davies is a TV presenter, and campaigner.

Feminist Jess has appeared in a few BBC documentaries, including When Nudes Are Stolen in which she explained how nude photos of her were used by catfish profiles online.

The star is from Penrhyn-coch near Aberystwyth, and she studied Sociology with Education at the University of South Wales.

A former glamour model, Jess has since decided to build a different life for herself and has tried to reinvent herself as a podcaster and YouTuber.

On her YouTube channel, Jess makes videos in both English and Welsh.

Her first ever video was a vlog in 2019, where she introduced herself and explained why she decided to venture into making YouTube videos.

Jess Davies hosts Deepfake Porn: Could You Be Next?

Jess Davies is the host of the new BBC Three documentary Deepfake Porn: Could You Be Next?

The documentary explores the rise of deepfake porn and its devastating effect on its victims.

Deepfake porn is a new form of sexual abuse, where harmless images are turned into hardcore porn by overlaying one face over another.

These images are then used to harass women.

Jess Davies investigates the real-life impact of this growing issue and speaks to three women who have been affected by the horrifying abuse.

Victims include leading Florida state senator, Lauren Book, and UK campaigner Kate Isaacs.

We also hear from one woman who was deepfaked in graphic porn images by a colleague.

Shockingly, this practice is NOT illegal.

Talking about the documentary, Jess shared on her Instagram: “Heard about deepfakes, but not quite sure what they are?

“Perhaps you binge-watched The Capture on BBC and want to learn more about this potentially dangerous technology?

“Tune into @bbcthree tomorrow at 9pm to watch my new film investigating the rise of Deepfake Porn. Watch on BBC iPlayer from tomorrow!”

How old is Deepfake Porn presenter Jess Davies?

Jess Davies was born on April 11 1993.

This means that the BBC Three presenter is currently 29 years old.

Jess Davies used to be a model until she found out that her photos were used to catfish men online (Credit: BBC)

Was Jess Davies a glamour model?

When Jess Davies was 18 she decided to be a glamour model.

The star modelled for a variety of magazines including Nuts, Zoo and FHM which had a massive following of young men.

However, Jess has since left her modelling career behind and has tried to start a new life in podcasting and presenting for BBC Three.

This was because Jess found out that her images were being used to con money out of men all over the world.

Jess used to make up to £1,000 for a topless photoshoot with popular magazines.

However, her topless photos were stolen and used to create fake identities online.

The fraudsters would either steal Jess’ whole identity, or use photos of her under a false name and use the profiles to catfish men.

Jess investigated how her pictures were being used in the BBC Three documentary When Nudes Are Stolen.

Speaking in the documentary, she said: “I can barely remember the first time it happened.

“I got a message on social media, telling me someone was using photos of me and pretending to be me online.

“At first I thought it would be a one-off, but it’s nearly 10 years since that first message and I’m still getting them on almost a weekly basis.”

What is Jess Davies’ Instagram?

Jess Davies frequently posts on her Instagram @_JessDavies.

This is where you can find her stunning selfies and photoshoots.

Jess also uses her Instagram to give online safety tips.

She shares advice for victims of sexual harassment.

In a recent Instagram post, Jess celebrated International Day of the Girl.

In the video, Jess spread awareness about what is happening to women and girls in Iran, as well as the abortion ban in the US.

Jess captioned the post: “To brave women and girls in Iran and all over the World, who are fighting for their choice and freedom #InternationalDayOfTheGirl. ”

Was Jess Davies a victim of cyber-flashing?

In December 2021, Jess revealed that she had been a victim of cyber-flashing for 10 years.

She had received hundreds of obscene images online.

In an interview with BBC, she confessed: “I am probably cyber-flashed every month, maybe more, depends really on what I share.

“This has been going on for 10 years.

“I’ve probably received literally hundreds of these images.

“The kind of stuff I get is close-up shots, or of them performing a sex act.

“When I receive the images, it makes me feel a bit dirty and I start thinking, ‘why me? Why have they sent them to me, is it something I’ve done?'”

Jess also confessed that she feared it had become “normalised” online, compared to being in public.

Jess Davies was a victim of cyber-flashing for 10 years (Credit: BBC)

Deepfake Porn: Could You Be Next? host Jess Davies opens up about eating disorder

The BBC Three presenter has recently spoken up about a difficult time in her life when she suffered from an eating disorder.

In the S4C documentary Drych, Jess explained that she used to get compliments on her appearance.

She said: “It’s been uncomfortable thinking back and taking myself back to that time.

“People would say, ‘Oh my gosh, you look amazing!’

“Girls would say, ‘What are you doing? How do you look that good?’.”

Her mother also recalled how the weight loss took its toll on Jess.

Eventually, Jess overcame her battle with her eating disorder.

She said: “I’m really proud of myself now.

“Looking back, it was really tough to go through that and get through it on my own.

“I had to move out, live on my own, be single for years and just find myself.

“I’ve done that now it’s been a journey.”

Deepfake Porn: Could You Be Next? airs on BBC Three on Friday 21 October 2022 at 9pm.

