Declan Donnelly’s heartbreaking confession about his wedding day

Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win host, Declan Donnelly, revealed a heartbreaking wish about his dad, who passed away in 2011.

The presenter lost his father, Alphonsus, following a devastating battle with cancer.

Declan, 46, previously spoke out about his loss and how he always thought his dad would see his wedding day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ant & Dec (@antanddec)

Read more: Ant McPartlin in tears as he returns for Britain’s Got Talent auditions

Speaking to the Mirror about his impending nuptials back in 2015, Dec said: “There is always someone you are going to miss and for me it’s my dad.

“I always hoped he would see me marry, but these things happen in life. I know he is proud of me.

“My mum will be there though and all my friends.”

When is Ant and Dec’s Limitless win on?

Dec married his long-term manager Ali Astall in August 2015 and the couple welcomed daughter, Isla, three years later.

Ali and Dec said their vows in Dec’s home city of Newcastle.

Guests included This Morning presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby and, of course, Ant McPartlin, who was Best Man.

The boys are pleased to be back with BGT (credit: SplashNews)

Alphonsus, who was affectionately known as ‘Foncey’, moved to Newcastle from Northern Ireland with Dec’s mum Anne in the 1950s.

The couple had seven children with Dec being the youngest.

Alphonsus passed away in hospital at the age of 78.

A spokesperson for Dec said at the time: “Dec is understandably devastated. We ask for complete privacy at this difficult time.”

When is Britain’s Got Talent back on?

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Ant and Dec returned to Britain’s Got Talent duty for the first time since 2020.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused chaos for the show with 2020’s live run being pushed back.

It was cancelled completely last year due to restrictions so emotions have been high with this year’s auditions underway at the London Palladium.

The boys are back with their limitless ladder tonight (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Declan Donnelly’s famous girlfriends before he married Ali Astall

According to the Mirror, Ant was so overcome with emotion that he had a little cry.

The publication quoted him, saying: “Excuse me while I go and cry.

“We are so excited to be back.”

He added: “We were gutted to miss last year and not get to see you all. But we’re back, raring to go and have one hell of a show for you.”

The ongoing pandemic also caused mayhem for Ant and Dec’s most famous show, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here.

The show, which is usually set in Australia, has been grounded for two years, forcing a temporary move to Gwrych Castle in Wales.

Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win airs on ITV at 8.30pm

Will you be watching Limitless Win later? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of this story.