Deceit viewers left angry after episode one of Rachel Nickell murder drama on Channel 4

There’s been a very mixed reaction to new Channel 4 drama Deceit with some viewers branding the programme “exploitative” and “insensitive”.

Deceit aired for the first time on Friday night and is based on the real-life police investigation following the 1992 murder of Rachel Nickell.

The mum was brutally killed on Wimbledon Common and the Met Police decided the prime suspect was a local ‘oddball’ called Colin Stagg.

Deceit follows the police investigation against Colin Stagg (Credit: C4)

As part of Operation Edzell, an undercover female officer was sent as a “honeytrap” to form a relationship with Stagg and he was later charged with Rachel’s murder.

However, the case was thrown out a year later. Robert Napper has since been convicted of Rachel’s murder following a cold case review.

But the entire premise of Deceit has not sat well with some viewers.

What have viewers of Deceit said?

Taking to Twitter, some viewers of the C4 drama have slammed “insensitive” producers for even making it.

One tweeted: “IMV #deceit is voyeuristic & exploitative. I remember the awful rape & murder of Rachel Nickell & the Colin Stagg entrapment.

“If you watch Deceit, remember this salacious re-working objectifies a brutally murdered woman, as entertainment. It sickens me.”

Some viewers found Deceit “insensitive” to Rachel Nickell’s family and memory (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Deceit on Channel 4: Who did kill Rachel Nickell and where is Colin Stagg now?

Another said: “I watched 19 minutes and turned it off. Very badly handled I think.”

A third asked: “How did a TV drama about the failed honeytrap of an innocent man during the investigation of a terrible violent crime ever get past the pitch? Gratuitous and insensitive.”

And a fourth said: “Can’t watch #Deceit on channel 4.

“A bungled investigation by the Met who discounted the real killer because they were obsessed by Stagg.”

Deceit: ‘Misogyny and sexism’

Meanwhile others were disgusted at the blatant misogyny and sexism the drama highlighted.

In Deceit, actress Niamh Algar plays the part of “Lizzie James/ Sadie Byrne” – the undercover cop sent to befriend Colin Stagg.

Neither are the female officer’s names in real life, as her identity is still protected by a court order.

But as the drama is set in the early 90s, some younger viewers have been left shocked at the sexist environment “Lizzie/ Sadie” found herself working in.

“The misogyny and sexism in #deceit is making this a difficult watch, but it’s really good,” one said.

Niamh Algar plays undercover cop ‘Lizzie James’ (Credit: C4)

“Sadie was used as a sexual pawn by people who sounded f***** up too.”

Other viewers have praised Niamh for her acting. Some have also shared more positive reviews of Deceit.

One said: “Is very disturbing but excellent drama and acting.”

Another tweeted: “Niamh Algar is very good, isn’t she?”

What happened to Rachel Nickell?

Rachel Nickell was walking on Wimbledon Common with her son Alexander, two, and their dog when she was murdered.

A stranger stabbed the 23-year-old mum 49 times in broad daylight and in full view of Alex.

Alex, now 31, later moved to Spain with his father Andre.

Colin Stagg spent a year in custody as a result of Operation Edzell before a judge threw the case against him out.

Colin Stagg was awarded compensation after the case against him was thrown out (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Rachel Nickell drama Deceit: Who was the real undercover cop ‘Lizzie James’ and what happened to her?

He was was awarded £708,000 in compensation from the Metropolitan Police.

Colin is now living in south-east England with his wife and her four grown-up children.

In 2008, serial rapist, double killer and schizophrenic Robert Napper was convicted of the manslaughter of Rachel after a DNA breakthrough.

He pleaded guilty to killing her on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

At the time of Rachel’s murder, Napper bore a striking resemblance to Stagg. He was jailed indefinitely.

What did you think of Deceit? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.