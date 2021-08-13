Deceit on Channel 4: Where is the son of Rachel Nickell now? Where is her boyfriend?

The son of Rachel Nickell was just two years old when, in 1992, he witnessed the murder of his mother.

Rachel was just 23 when she was stabbed 49 times while out walking her dog on Wimbledon Common with son Alexander.

The case is explored in Channel 4‘s new four-part drama Deceit, which starts tonight (August 13).

Rachel and Andre with their newborn son Alex

Rachel Nickell murder: Where is her son now?

Now aged 31, Alex Hanscombe has spoken about his mother’s murder and what he remembers from the attack by serial killer Robert Napper.

After his mother’s death, Alex and his father Andre moved to Barcelona.

Alex is now a yoga teacher and he has written a self-help book about his experience, Letting Go: A True Story of Murder, Loss and Survival by Rachel Nickell’s Son.

Rachel was brutally murdered in 1992

So what does Alex remember about the attack on his mum?

Although he was only two years old, Alex has admitted he can remember desperately trying to revive his mother after she was stabbed by Napper.

He told The Sun in 2018: “I looked down at my mother lying on the ground. She looked so peaceful, as if asleep and ready to wake up at any moment.

“I shouted: ‘Get up Mummy!’ with all my strength. In less than a second, life seemed to come to a standstill. She was gone. My heart was completely broken.”

Alex has also spoken about the morning of the attack, which he recalled was a “beautiful” sunny day.

Before leaving the house “hand-in-hand” with his mum, he remembers having a cooked breakfast and a play fight with his dad Andre.

Alex Hanscombe is now a yoga teacher living in Barcelona

Rachel Nickell murder: Son Alex remembers ‘stranger’

He has also recounted the moment that Napper attacked his mother.

Alex said they saw “a stranger lurching” towards them.

The next thing he remembers is being “grabbed and thrown to the ground”. Alex said his face was “dragged across the mud”.

He said “a few seconds later” Rachel “collapsed” beside him.

He said he picked himself up and felt “slightly dizzy”.

Alex added: “I spotted the stranger walking to the stream. He started to wash the blood off his hands. He just disappeared off into the distance like a ghost.”

A passer-by found Alex clinging to his mother’s body saying: “Wake up Mummy.”

Robert Napper stabbed Rachel 49 times

Where is Andre Hanscombe now?

Andre, 57, also lives in Barcelona and has learned to live with Rachel’s death.

Alex admitted: “I was the tragic tot but we’d both got through. Everyone has challenges and obstacles and fears. My message is there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”

Andre admitted in a 2018 interview that he relocated to Barcelona because he was worried about Alex’s life.

He said: “There was the possibility he could find us. I felt safer abroad.

“I just had to do what I had to do to make sure Alex was okay, that was my number one responsibility.”

Andre has also said that he forgives Napper and feels “compassion” for him.

He also wrote Colin Stagg a letter apologising for thinking that he had killed Rachel.

Andre has also written a book about Rachel entitled The Last Thursday in July: Memoir of Rachel Nickell.

Four-part drama Deceit starts tonight (August 13) on Channel 4 at 9pm.

