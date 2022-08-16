Deborah James’ mum gives Prince William ultimate compliment after personal visit

Deborah James mum on BBC Breakfast and Prince William during royal engagement
Deborah James’ mum has given Prince William a heartfelt compliment in her first TV interview since her daughter’s death.

Dame Deborah tragically died in June at the age of 40 following a battle with bowel cancer.

On Tuesday, her mum Heather appeared on BBC Breakfast to discuss her daughter’s final weeks.

Deborah James mum

Heather spoke about the Duke of Cambridge’s visit to her home to give Deborah her Damehood.

Deborah became a Dame after she raised millions for Cancer Research UK through her Bowelbabe Fund.

William made a personal visit to Heather’s home, where Deborah stayed in her final weeks.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast today, Heather gushed over the future King and said he was “so lovely”.

Talking about William making the visit, she said: “Everyone was obviously shocked and totally overwhelmed. But it was amazing.”

Heather then joked: “My first thing was, I need a new lounge. If he’s coming in here, no I need to get new everything!”

She added: “But he put us so much at ease when he came in. It was amazing. He was just like one of my son-in-laws.

“He just sat down with us and he was so lovely. I think he’s a people’s king.”

Prince William previously opened up about his visit to meet Deborah and her family.

During a visit to London’s Royal Marsden hospital, William said: “It’s so difficult to talk about.

“But they were very open. I was asked lots of questions.

“It got me quite moved that they wanted to hear those answers, it was so open.

“Thank you so much for looking after her so well. She is a brave and inspirational woman.”

In June, Deborah’s family issued a heartbreaking statement to confirm she had passed away.

It read: “We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Dame Deborah James; the most amazing wife, daughter, sister, mummy.

“Deborah passed away peacefully today, surrounded by her family.”

