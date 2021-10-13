Death In Paradise star Michelle Collins seems like she has it all, but her life hasn’t always been what it seems behind the scenes.

Former EastEnders actress Michelle – who appears in the BBC One drama tonight (October 13) – has become one of the UK’s most prolific TV stars over the years.

However, despite her success, there was a time when Michelle didn’t want to be here at all.

Back in 2014, Michelle opened up about a period in her life that left her attempting suicide.

Michelle Collins once opened up about her tragic suicide attempt (Credit: Splashnews)

What did Death in Paradise star Michelle Collins say?

Michelle had quit Albert Square and shortly after her relationship with ex-partner Fabrizio Tassalini fell apart.

As she began to spiral, Michelle previously revealed that her thoughts began to become increasingly dark.

She told The Mirror in 2014: “I felt like I’d been tipped over the edge. I felt like a failure and found myself sinking lower and lower as the days went on until, in the end, I couldn’t seem to pull myself out of the hole.”

Things became so bad that Michelle said she couldn’t see a light at the end of the tunnel.

As a result, she decided in a split-second decision to try and end her life.

Michelle recently appeared on Celebrity MasterChef (Credit: BBC)

She added: “There was no definite plan or explicit ­decision behind my actions. It just happened. The question that kept going through my mind was, would anybody miss me if I wasn’t here?

“Foolishly I somehow decided no one would. When I think about what I did it all sounds very melodramatic, but I guess that’s the nature of depression. How low must I have been to do something like that? It was unthinkable.”

Michelle also battled an eating disorder

Michelle’s struggles weren’t just restricted to her depression.

The talented actress has also previously broken her silence over her battle with an eating disorder.

Speaking to The Mirror in 2013, Michelle explained: “I went for weeks without really eating any food.

“I’d starve all day then come home late and binge on anything I could get my hands on. I raided the fridge and cupboards then stuck my fingers down my throat to feel empty again.”

After years of struggling, Michelle finally asked for professional help. Her condition improved, and she went on to land her role in EastEnders.

Michelle Collins stars in Death in Paradise tonight (October 13) on BBC One at 9pm.

