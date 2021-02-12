Death in Paradise remains one of THE most popular shows on BBC One, but will there be a series 11?

And will Ralf Little return as DI Neville Parker?

Here’s everything we know about series 11 of Death in Paradise so far!

Viewers have really taken to Ralf Little’s character DI Neville Parker in series 10 of Death in Paradise (Credit:: BBC)

Will there be a series 11 of Death in Paradise?

Death in Paradise is returning for a series 11 and 12!

The BBC confirmed the series had been renewed earlier this year.

The Guadeloupe-based hit, which currently stars Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker, celebrated its tenth anniversary this year.

Series 10 was filmed entirely during the pandemic after COVID-19 delayed production by three months.

Death in Paradise series 11: What we know so far!

According to the BBC, series 11 and 12 will “see cast regulars and new faces alike descend on Saint Marie” to delve into “a world of mysterious murders and perplexing puzzles”.

Executive Producer Tim Key said in a statement: “We are hugely proud of series 10 and delighted we’ll be heading back to Saint Marie to continue the story.

“Our amazing cast and crew have delivered against the odds this year and we can’t wait to get going again.

“We’ve got huge plans for the future, with lots of surprises to come.”

Richard gave Camille some advice in a special 10th anniversary episode of Death in Paradise (Credit: BBC One)

Will Ralf Little return as DI Neville Parker?

Actor Ralf has confirmed he will return as DI Neville Parker in series 11 of the detective drama.

Interacting with fans on Twitter, Ralf was asked if he’s leaving the show.

Ralf answered: “”Nope. No idea where that has come from!”

Appearing on Graham Norton’s new Virgin Radio show, Ralf recently said: “I’ll be back next year, but I don’t think I’m signed for the two years.”

He also admitted he had no reason to leave, telling The Guardian: “Of the four actors who’ve played the lead detective – Ben Miller, Kris Marshall and Ardal O’Hanlon – my home situation is easiest.

“I don’t have kids or responsibilities.”

The 41-year-old actor joined the hit BBC crime drama as DI Neville Parker midway through series nine, taking over from Ardal O’Hanlon.

What other cast will return for series 11?

Joséphine Jobert returned to Death in Paradise series 10 as DS Florence Cassell, and is expected to stay for series 11.

Also expected to be back are Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, Tobi Bakare as JP and Elizabeth Bourgine as Mayor Catherine Bordey.

Joséphine Jobert returned as Florence Cassell in Death in Paradise series 10 (Credit: BBC One)

When will Death in Paradise series 11 air?

Series 11 of Death in Paradise is predicted to air in 2022.

Series 12 will follow, probably in 2023.

The popular TV show began in 2011, and has aired one series every year ever since then.

Is it too much to expect series 11 later this year though?

Watch this space!

Death in Paradise episode seven airs on BBC One at 9pm on Friday February 12 2021.

