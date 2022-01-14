Death In Paradise season 11 cast: There are some VERY well known faces in episode 2

You can always rely on Death In Paradise for a fantastic list of guest stars in the cast, and season 11 is no different.

In tonight’s episode (Friday January 14), there are some VERY well known faces appearing in the tropical whodunit.

So who are they, and where have you seen them before?

Simon plays Bradley Faircroft (Credit: BBC)

Death In Paradise season 11 guest stars: Simon Lenagan as Bradley Faircroft

Simon plays Connor Faircroft – the brother of a golf course owner.

Back in 2002, Simon appeared in Coronation Street as Alex Jordan – who had a fling with Sally Webster.

But Simon hasn’t only appeared in Corrie, he’s appeared over on the other side, too, in EastEnders.

He appeared as Sergeant Lucius Hamilton in 2017 only briefly.

Jason made his name in Waterloo Road (Credit: BBC)

Death In Paradise season 11 guest stars: Jason Done as Connor Faircroft

A familiar face on British TV, 48-year-old Jason plays golf course owner Connor Faircroft in Death In Paradise.

Jason is best known for his role as Tom Clarkson in Waterloo Road.

But he’s also appeared in loads of other stuff, too – he was a regular in Where The Heart Is, Innocents on ITV and The Innocents on Netflix.

He also appeared briefly in Corrie – as PC Bathurst – from 1995 into 1996.

Outside of his acting career, Jason is married to Anoushka and has two children.

Tamzin as Holly Faircroft (Credit: BBC)

Tamzin Outhwaite as Holly Faircroft

One of the more recognisable faces on British TV, Tamzin plays another member of the Faircroft family – Connor’s wife, Holly.

Tamzin, 51, is best known for playing Mel Owen in EastEnders, the show that catapulted her to fame.

Appearing on and off between 1998 to 2019, Tamzin has, however, appeared in many more hit shows.

Red Cap, Hotel Babylon and then a two-year stint in New Tricks cemented Tamzin as one of the nation’s favourites.

She recently stole the show as hairdresser Barbara in BBC One 1960s thriller Ridley Road.

Away from the camera, she shares two children with ex Tom Ellis. She’s currently in a relationship with actor and filmmaker Tom Child.

Oscar is a newcomer (Credit: BBC)

Oscar Morgan as Jake Faircroft

Newcomer Oscar players Jake, the son of Connor and Holly Faircroft.

Just starting out in his career, Oscar has already notched up some impressive credits.

His first big role was in kids show Millie Inbetween, and he then appeared alongside Martin Clunes in the BBC comedy series Warren.

Faith as Desreta (Credit: BBC)

Faith Alabi as Desreta King

Another young actress starring in tonight’s episode is Faith Alabi.

Faith plays the Faircrofts’ associate and staff member, Desreta King.

Away from Death In Paradise, Faith garnered critical praise when she starred in US series We Are Who We Are, which told the story of two American teenagers coming of age while living on an American military base in Italy.

Faith also appeared in series seven of ITV comedy-drama, Cold Feet, as Eliza Schmacher in three episodes.

Another impressive list of guest stars this week!