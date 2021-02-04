Death In Paradise: Niamh Cusack stars as Maggie but what else has she been in? So much!

Fans of Death In Paradise season 10 may be wondering why they recognise a familiar face in episode 5.

There’s guest stars by the bucket load in the latest run of the beloved BBC show.

But where do you recognise Niamh Cusack from?

Niamh is guest starring in season 10 episode 5 of Death in Paradise

Who is Niamh Cusack?

Niamh was born October 20, 1959 in Ireland.

She has two brothers, Paul Cusack, a television producer, and Pádraig Cusack, Producer for the Royal National Theatre of Great Britain.

Niamh is married to actor Finbar Lynch, who she shares a son with.

They met when rehearsing in Dublin in the theatre production of Three Sisters in 1990.

Read more: Death in Paradise season 10: Jason Manford episode divides viewers as some brand it ‘weak’

Niamh starred in Heartbeat on ITV (Credit: ITV)

What has Niamh starred in previously?

Niamh started her career in theatre.

However, her breakthrough role came when she bagged herself a role in North York Moors drama Heartbeat.

She left the show when she became pregnant with her son. Her character died of cancer, leaving her on-screen husband a widower.

Niamh went on to star in numerous beloved UK TV shows throughout her career.

In 1999, she played Christine in ITV series Always and Everyone. The show ran for four series before being cancelled.

Read more: Freddie Archer in Death in Paradise: Actor Steve Edge already has a surprising link to the show!

Other notable roles included guest spots in A Touch of Frost, Midsomer Murders, Rebellion and Silent Witness.

In 2004, Niamh was nominated for an Irish Bafta for her role in TV drama Too Good to be True.

Niamh was due to star in a production at the Abbey Theatre last year, however the coronavirus pandemic meant the play had to be postponed indefinitely.

The latest series is a big hit with viewers (Credit: ITV)

Who was Niamh cast as in Season 10 episode 5 of Death in Paradise?

Niamh plays housekeeper Maggie in the latest episode of the BBC series.

Will she become a suspect in the latest mysterious death, or could she turn out to be the latest victim?

Viewers can find out tonight (February 4th).

With the latest series already half-way through its run, fans are clamouring for news of when it will return again.

However, they need not worry.

The BBC are so confident in the show that it has already been renewed for an 11th and 12th season.

Sadly however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is no news as to when the cast will be able to get started on the new episodes.

As a result, there’s no word on when season 11 will premiere.

Death In Paradise continues tonight, February 4, and Friday February 5 at 9pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.