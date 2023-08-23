Ralf Little reveals ‘challenges’ during filming of new series of Death in Paradise

Actor Ralf Little has teased some big storylines ahead of the new series of Death in Paradise.

Filming is currently underway for a 13th series of the popular BBC drama series, which will see Ralf reprise his role as the bumbling protagonist DI Neville Parker.

But by the sounds of things, there may be some shocks in store…

Death in Paradise is returning for a new series (Credit: BBC)

Death in Paradise new series

Ralf, aka DI Parker, has been keeping fans updated on all things Death in Paradise over on his Instagram.

The cast returned to Saint Marie yesterday (real life Guadeloupe) for a second stint of filming following a two-week break.

As he enjoyed the last of his downtime in St Lucia, Ralf caught up with followers in a livestream and gave a sneak peek of what they can expect of the new series.

“More of the same, the stuff that we know and love,” Ralf promised. “You know, puzzles and mysteries and Neville being a little bit hapless in most areas of his life but when it comes to solving murders absolutely bang on it, more great cast.”

However, he also hinted that there might be some heavier storylines within the show’s familiar feel-good formula.

Ralf Little has teased some ’emotional’ storylines (Credit: BBC)

‘More challenges’

“We really tried to push the boat out with series 12 in terms of, not just a mystery every week and solving the mystery and moving on but over the course of a series, really trying to find challenges for the main characters, trying to find things for them to overcome, emotional things.”

He reminded viewers: “Neville was faced with his biggest-ever challenge, he was sent to prison and he was framed. So we took a bit of a leap with that last year and it worked out really well and people seemed to really enjoy it and we felt that we made a really good show.”

In light of this, Ralf teased: “So, there’s going to be more of that this year, more challenges for the characters.”

Read more: Beyond Paradise on BBC One: Five reasons why it’s even BETTER than Death in Paradise

So are you excited? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.