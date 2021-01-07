Patrick Robinson joins the cast of Death in Paradise for series 10. But who is Patrick Robinson? And what has he been in before?

The actor joins the BBC One drama as Garfield Tourné.

Here’s everything you need to know!

New character Garfield is important enough to have his face on advertising. But who is Patrick Robinson, who joins Death in Paradise? (Credit: BBC One)

Who is Patrick Robinson?

Patrick Robinson is a UK actor, who has been appearing on our TV screens since 1990.

He is best known for playing the character of nurse – and later consultant – Martin ‘Ash’ Ashford in the long-running medical drama series Casualty on BBC One.

He is also famous for his roles in films and in the theatre.

How old is he?

The actor was born on November 6 1963.

He is currently 57 years old.

Patrick was the fifth of seven children born to a Jamaican dad, an electrician, and his English-born wife.

He is the cousin of former footballer Ian Wright.

Patrick starred as Anthony Bryan in the film Sitting in Limbo in 2020 (Credit: BBC)

What has he been in before?

As well as his role in Casualty between 1990 and 2014, Patrick appeared in The Bill as DC Jacob Banks.

He also portrays Cameron in Mount Pleasant, and Marcus Ormansby in The Trouble with Maggie Cole.

He is just as well known for his work with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Patrick became the first black man to play Romeo in the company’s history.

In June 2020, Patrick played Anthony Bryan in Sitting in Limbo, a feature-length factual BBC One drama about the Windrush scandal.

Patrick took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2013 with partner Anya Garnis.

How did Patrick leave Casualty?

Patrick played Ash from 1990 to 1996, and returned 17 years later in 2013.

But he was written out in 2014.

At the time, he told What’s On TV: “I was absolutely gutted. I finished Strictly at Christmas and basically the Casualty producers said they weren’t going to renew my contract that summer.

“They just got rid of me and didn’t even give me a proper exit storyline. People still ask me what happened to Ash, one minute he was there and the next he wasn’t.”

Is Patrick married?

Patrick married social worker Janis Robinson on a beach in Seycelles with only Patrick’s mate Robson Green and his then wife as witnesses.

The teetotaller had two children with Janis – Charlotte, 29, and Jordan, 26.

He has two more children, Sadie, 20, and 18-year-old Olivia.

He reportedly fathered Sadie after an affair with mistress Sally Carrington, which is said to have broken up his marriage.

Who does he play in Death in Paradise?

Patrick plays Garfield Tourné, the prime suspect in a murder case.

TV presenter Melanie Sharpe is found dead in her pool and shrewd DI Neville Parker believes the co-host of her show Garfield is to blame.

But the team’s efforts to solve the case are hampered by personal problems.

Not to mention that Garfield appears to have a watertight alibi – he was live on air at the time of the murder!

Death in Paradise returns on Thursday January 7 2021 at 9pm on BBC One.

