Death in Paradise fans all saying the same thing as BBC issues a statement on the show’s future

Will Ralf Little be returning?

By Carena Crawford

Death in Paradise had some very exciting news for fans last night after the future of the show was confirmed.

With speculation Death in Paradise would not be renewed for a 13th season, BBC bosses have finally delivered their verdict.

Death in Paradise Naomi, Neville, Catherine, Darlene and Marlon in the bar
The show will return – but which case are coming back? (Credit: BBC)

Is Death in Paradise coming back for a 13th series?

And it’s good news!

Not only will Death in Paradise return for series 13, it’ll be back for season 14 as well!

And there’s more!

The channel has confirmed two feature-length Christmas specials as well.

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama said: “With its sparkling blend of mystery, humour and heart, Death In Paradise continues to delight the millions of us who make the return trip to Saint Marie with every sun-drenched episode.

“It is a programme that goes from strength to strength, and I could not be happier that it will return for another two series and specials on BBC One and iPlayer.”

Meanwhile, Tim Key, Executive Producer, Red Planet Pictures said: “The response to series 12 has been incredible, so we’re delighted that we’ll be heading back to Guadeloupe for at least two more series!

“We’ve got an amazing and joyful Christmas special in store, and then series 13 begins with our 100th episode, so we’ve got plenty of surprises ready to celebrate that milestone.

“We’ve got huge plans for the future and can’t wait to get going again.”

Neville Parker looks wistful as he sits on the beach
Neville made a big decision about his future (Credit: BBC)

Fans react

It’s fair to say viewers were beyond thrilled with the announcement. And they all expressed their delight.

“Very good news, I have watched every episode. I love this show,” shared one.

Another added: “Fabulous news! Love Death in Paradise. Helps cheer up gloomy January and February.”

“Oh my gosh. That’s so amazing. Best news ever (as long as Ralf Littlestays). Amazing news. Congratulations,” said a third.

One more wrote: “So glad to hear that. Love the characters and the actors who play them. Love the warmth and escapism, really needed right now. Thank you.”

Neville Parker in Death in Paradise makes a phone call on the beach
Neville delivered the news to the comissioner on the phone (Credit: BBC)

Is Neville Parker leaving Death in Paradise?

After a teaser trailer showed Ralf Little’s DI Neville Parker musing over whether to leave the island last week, fans were concerned he would soon be gone.

Neville was struggling after it was revealed his girlfriend Sophie was actually out for revenge and had framed him for murder.

However, last night it seemed he decided to stay after making a call to the commissioner, who told him he was delighted to hear his news.

Despite the two often butting heads, it was clear the commissioner wanted Neville to stay, so he was pleased by the turn of events.

The final episode of the series also delivered the news Camille is pregnant.

Neville took some time to digest it, but eventually told Catherine to pass on how pleased he was for her.

YouTube video player

Death in Paradise is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now. 

