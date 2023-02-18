Death in Paradise fans all make same plea after last night’s shock twist

As Death in Paradise fans were left fearing for the future of DI Neville Parker last night, they all made the same plea to actor Ralf Little.

They took to social media to air their thoughts on the penultimate episode of the crime drama.

Sophie Chambers had been tricking Neville all along (Credit: BBC)

What happened on Death in Paradise last night?

Neville faced the ultimate betrayal after it was revealed that his girlfriend Sophie Chambers was the one who framed him for the murder of David Cartwright.

The team looked into Neville’s past cases from Manchester and found out he arrested a young woman named Grace Walmslow.

Grace had killed herself after spending a year in prison and her one living relative, a sister named Rebecca Walmslow, wanted revenge.

Posing as Sophie, Rebecca killed David Cartwright and framed Neville for the murder.

Sophie (who is really Rebecca!) admitted that her sister Grace went down for murder after she let her go to a drugs pick-up.

Neville was the one who arrested Grace.

So, Sophie blamed Neville for her sister’s death and wanted revenge.

The team were left devastated for Neville at the end of episode 7 (Credit: BBC)

Fans make plea after Neville’s shock

In the preview for the finale of series 12 of Death in Paradise, Neville told Commissioner Selwyn that he was considering leaving Saint Marie.

They begged Ralf Little – and Neville Parker – not to leave.

Some even threatened to switch off if he goes.

“Don’t leave Neville, please…….. My wife said she’ll never watch Death In Paradise again if you do,” shared one.

Another added: “Please, please, please Ralf Little don’t leave Death In Paradise as the programme will not be the same without you.”

“Ralf Little better not be leaving Death In Paradise. If he does that will be the worst thing ever…his acting skills are phenomenal,” said one more.

Someone else wrote: “Nah, Ralf Little can’t be leaving Death In Paradise, not the same without him.”

Other viewers praise the episode for being the best one yet.

“That has got to be one of the best episodes yet!!” said one.

Another agreed: “Well, goodness me, Death In Paradise really pulled it out of the bag last night. Particularly after how odd I felt last week was. Excellent stuff and particularly loved the Marlon moments.”

“Can we all just talk about last night’s Death In Paradise?! Absolutely incredible and one of the best ever episodes! The shudder when we all realised!” wrote a third.

Fans do not want Neville to leave (Credit: BBC)

Is Ralf Little leaving Death in Paradise as DI Parker?

In a recent Q&A on Instagram, Ralf Little called his experience on the show “life-changing and unexpected”.

A fan asked if he was planning to leave anytime soon and Ralf said: “Look, cards on the table, this happens every year and it doesn’t mean anything.

“All of those talks and negotiations – not even negotiations, we aren’t at that stage yet.

“It’s not like you get signed on like a footballer, where you get signed a five-year contract or a three-year contract or whatever.

He also added that while “no decision has been made yet”, fans shouldn’t read into it.

The synopsis for the finale reads: “Neville struggles with Sophie’s revelations and also contemplates his future in Saint Marie.”

So, could this be the end of DI Neville Parker in Saint Marie?

The Final episode of Death in Paradise airs next Friday night at 9pm on BBC One.

