Death In Paradise episode 6 cast: Former EastEnders actor Nicholas Bailey guest stars

Death In Paradise episode 6 airs tonight on BBC One (Friday, February 11) and as ever there’s a raft of fab guest cast members.

It’s one of the fun things about watching the Caribbean-based whodunit – spotting who’s in it and remembering what they’ve been in before.

So who’s in episode 6 of Death In Paradise?

Aislín (left) in episode 6 (Credit: BBC)

Death In Paradise episode 6 cast: Aislín McGuckin as Eve Wilding

Northern Irish actress Aislín plays Eve Wilding, a key character in this week’s murder investigation.

Aislín has had a varied career, and viewers will recognise her from her stint in Holby City.

Read more: Death In Paradise: Ralf Little casts doubt over future on show

She appeared as Callie Taylor between 2008-2009 in the BBC One medical drama.

Aislín has also been in US historic fantasy series, Outlander, as Letitia MacKenzie, which appeared on the BBC in the UK.

Most recently, Aislin played Marianne’s wealthy mother Denise in hit BBC drama Normal People.

The series, which starred Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal, was broadcast in lockdown 2020 and became a critics’ darling… as well as a hit with millions of viewers.

Owen stars in Killing Eve (Credit: BBC)

Death In Paradise episode 6 cast: Owen McDonnell as Callum Wilding

Another part of the WIlding clan out on the island of Saint Marie is Callum, played by Owen McDonnell.

Irish actor Owen (he was born in Galway) has been in some proper hits over the years.

He appeared in Sky comedy series Mount Pleasant in 2011 as Jack.

Then in 2015, Owen starred in the acclaimed Northern Ireland-set wartime period drama My Mother And Other Strangers.

But there was bigger to come for Owen. In 2017 he starred alongside Denise Gough in the fab psychological thriller Paula on BBC Two, and then landed the plum role of Niko Polastri in the BBC’s Killing Eve.

In Killing Eve, Owen is unrecognisable as Eve’s Polish husband.

Most recently, he appeared in the emotional and powerful series about Northern Irish abortion laws, Three Families, on BBC One in 2021.

Isabelle is an up and coming actress (Credit: BBC)

Death In Paradise episode 6 cast: Isabelle Connolly as Astrid Mills

Young up-and-coming Irish actress Isabelle is part of the mystery tonight.

Although only in her early-20s, she already has some notable appearances on her resumé.

She appeared in the blockbusting Amazon Prime Video historic tub-thumper Vikings (as Anna), and then in Harlan Coben’s Netflix thriller Stay Close in 2021.

She appeared alongside James Nesbitt, Jo Joyner and Cush Jumbo, Isabelle played Tawny Allure.

Look out for Isabelle in upcoming Irish crime drama Harry Wild on Acorn TV in April.

EastEnders fans will recognise Nicholas (Credit: BBC)

Death In Paradise episode 6 cast: Nicholas Bailey as Cornelius StBrice

The most familiar face in tonight’s episode is Nicholas Bailey, who plays Cornelius StBrice.

Born in Birmingham, Nicholas is best known for his role in EastEnders.

Read more: Death In Paradise fans in tears as Florence leaves the show

From 2000-2005 (and in 2014), Nicholas played Dr Anthony Trueman.

Anthony was in the thick of it in terms of storylines. While mourning his mother Audrey’s death, he met his long-lost dad Patrick for the first time in decades at the funeral.

It was the start of a fractious relationship between the two.

And when it came to his love life, let’s just say Dr Anthony got involved with the Slaters – he dated both Kat and her daughter Zoe, causing ructions galore.