Death in Paradise Christmas special on BBC One: Who is in the cast of festive episode?

Death in Paradise gets its first EVER festive special this Christmas after 10 years, but who is in the cast of the historic episode?

Of course, actor Ralf Little returns as DI Neville Parker, but who else appears in the feature-length film?

The good news is that some of the show’s beloved favourites return, but there’s an exciting mix of new faces, too!

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of the Death in Paradise Christmas special.

Josephine Jobert as DS Florence Cassell, and Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker in the Death in Paradise Christmas special 2021 (Credit: BBC One)

Death in Paradise Christmas Special cast – which regulars return?

Ralf Little returns as Neville Parker for the first ever festive episode of the hugely popular TV series.

Josephine Jobert also appears as DS Florence Cassell.

However, she is jetting off for Christmas, leaving the team a member down with a murderer on the loose.

Actor Don Warrington reprises his role as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, and can be seen dressed as Father Christmas in sneak peek photos (although he doesn’t look very happy about it!).

Regular cast member Tahj Miles portrays Marlon, while Elizabeth Bourgine returns as Catherine Bordey, too.

Don Warrington stars as Father Christmas – aka Commissioner Selwyn Patterson – in the Death in Paradise Christmas special 2021 (Credit: BBC One)

Death in Paradise Christmas special cast – who plays Dwayne?

Fan favourite Danny John-Jules, 61, is back as Dwayne in the all-new Christmas mystery.

With the team down a member as Florence leaves for Christmas, the Commissioner decides to enlists a familiar face…

That face is Dwayne Myers. Yes, he’s back!

Alongside Marlon, Dwayne employs his unique style of policing to help investigate the case.

Left to their own devices, the pair struggle on the best plan of action for apprehending a suspect.

As rain falls, tensions rise – but will they realise they’re more like one another than they originally thought?

Former Red Dwarf and Strictly star Danny left the show at the end of series seven after playing Dwayne from 2011 to 2018.

He left to pursue other ventures but, luckily, the door was always left open for him to return.

It’s believed Danny’s return as Dwayne is a temporary visit, just while Josephine Jobert is missing as DS Florence Cassell.

John-Jules said in a statement: “It’s always a pleasure going back to the Caribbean.

“I look forward to bringing Dwayne and this 10th-anniversary special script to life.”

Danny John-Jules returns to Death in Paradise as Dwayne (Credit: BBC One)

Death in Paradise Christmas special cast – who plays Bliss Monroe?

Elizabeth Tan, 31, joins the cast of the Death in Paradise Christmas special as Bliss Monroe.

Emily in Paris fans may recognise Elizabeth as Li in the first series.

The actress is also known for playing Vera Chiang in The Singapore Grip, and Maude in Top Boy.

Other notable roles include Princess Windsor in Waterloo Road, Sulim in The Syndicate, and Penny Anderson in New Tricks.

Of course, soap fans will know Elizabeth Tan from her role as Xin Chiang/Xin Proctor in Coronation Street.

Elizabeth Tan as Bliss Monroe in the cast of the Death in Paradise Christmas special (Credit: BBC One)

Death in Paradise Christmas special cast – Mathew Baynton plays Colin Babcock

Mathew Baynton, 41, portrays Colin Babcock in the festive episode of Death in Paradise.

Fans of the hit comedy Ghosts will known Mathew from his role as Thomas Thorne, a part he’s played since 2019.

Other comedic roles include William in Quacks, Sam in The Wrong Mans, and various characters in Horrible Histories.

He’s also known for his straight roles as Rex Pope in The Split, and Bute Crawley in Vanity Fair.

Mathew Baynton as Colin Babcock in the festive episode (Credit: BBC One)

Juliet Stevenson plays Natasha Carlton

Juliet Stevenson plays Natasha Carlton in the Death in Paradise Christmas special.

The 65-year-old actress should need no introduction from us – she’s been on our TV screens since 1980!

She’s possibly most famous for her film roles, including Bend it Like Beckham, Truly, Madly, Deeply and Emma.

But her TV roles range from Flora Matlock in The Politician’s Wife, to Catherine Heathcote in Place of Execution and Charlotte in White Heat.

Most recently, she appeared as Lady Cassandra Eltham in Riviera, Carol in Out of Her Mind, and Dorothy Venn in The Long Call.

Death in Paradise Christmas special cast: Juliet Stevenson appears (Credit: BBC One)

Death in Paradise Christmas special cast: Stanley Townsend plays Bruce Garrett

Stanley Townsend stars as Bruce Garrett in the Boxing Day episode of Death in Paradise.

Irish actor Stanley, 60, is known across film and TV and has been acting since the 80s.

He portrayed Michael Neary in The Whistleblower, and Anatol Stolnavich in 24.

Other notable roles include that of Keown in The Libertine, Henry in Traitors, and Geoffrey Boyce in Informer.

Stanley also played Mike Bowden in The Tunnel.

Stanley Townsend as Bruce Garrett in the Death in Paradise Christmas special (Credit: BBC One)

Jocelyn Jee Esien stars as Zelda Moncrief

Hackney-born Jocelyn, 42, is a comedian, actress and writer of Nigerian origin.

Comedy fans will undoubtedly know her best for her involvement in the hidden-camera show 3 Non-Blondes, and her own comedy sketch show, Little Miss Jocelyn.

As an actress, she has starred in the Hollywood film The Hustle opposite Rebel Wilson and Anne Hathaway.

She’s also starred as Carla Langer in The Sarah Jane Adventures, Daphne in Big School, and Mel Watson in Holby City.

Most recently she portrayed Sharon in the 2021 TV series Danny and Mick.

Jocelyn Jee Esien as Zelda Moncrief in the festive episode of Death in Paradise (Credit: BBC One)

Death in Paradise Christmas special cast: Anthony Calf portrays Philip Carlton

Anthony Calf, 62, plays Philip Carlton in Death in Paradise this December.

Film fans will know him for playing Pip in the 1989 adaptation of Great Expectations, and Fitzroy in The Madness of King George.

TV roles include Digby Geste in Beau Geste, Geoffrey Rivlin QC in White House Farm, William Wickham in Poldark and Tony in Power Monkeys.

Death in Paradise Christmas special cast: Anthony Calf portrays Philip Carlton (Credit: BBC One)

Tessa Bonham Jones plays Marigold Carlton

Tessa Bonham Jones stars as Marigold Carlton.

But you’ll be forgiven for not recognising her.

Her role in the Death in Paradise Christmas special is one of her first ever!

It’s the theatre actress’ first role on TV.

She previously starred in a small role as co-worker Lucy in Wonder Woman 1984.

Tessa Bonham Jones as Marigold Carlton (Credit: BBC One)

Death in Paradise Christmas special cast – who plays Rufus Adler?

Tariq Jordan stars as Rufus Adler in the special Christmas episode.

The jobbing actor is known for playing Hamed in Inspector George Gently, Mr Yusef in Marcella, and Dr Ali in two episodes of EastEnders.

He played Teddy in Law and Order: UK from 2009 to 2011, as well as other notable appearances in Holby City, Waking the Dead, The Bill and Doctor Who.

Former EastEnders star Tariq Jordan joins the cast of the Death In Paradise Christmas special (Credit: BBC One)

Death in Paradise Christmas special plot

The official BBC synopsis tells us that Neville is preparing to head to Manchester to spend the Christmas holiday with his family.

But his plans are abruptly changed when a billionaire shipping magnate dies in mysterious circumstances.

We’re told things “only get stranger when a minicab driver in London receives a Christmas card with an ominous message inside that turns the entire case on its head”.

For Neville and the team, will this be a case they can crack together?

Death in Paradise airs on Boxing Day at 7.30pm on BBC One.

