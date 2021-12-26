Ralf Little returns as DI Neville Parker in the first ever festive episode of Death in Paradise this December – so what is the Death in Paradise Christmas special 2021 all about?

Okay, so we doubt they’ll be one flake of snow on the beautiful island of Saint Marie, or a festive Robin red-breast, but we’re happy to swap the cold for a slice of sunshine!

So when is the Christmas special of Death in Paradise on TV, and who will be joining the cast?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Josephine Jobert as DS Florence Cassell, and Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker in the Death in Paradise Christmas special 2021 (Credit: BBC One)

Death in Paradise Christmas Special 2021 – what’s it about?

The BBC Christmas schedules promises its first ever Death in Paradise Christmas special.

Ralf Little returns as Neville Parker for a festive episode of the hugely popular TV series.

Series 10 ended on a romantic cliffhanger, with DI Neville Parker apparently about to blurt out his true feelings for DS Florence Cassell.

(Punching above your weight a bit, aren’t you, Nev?!)

However, in this Yuletide episode, Florence is jetting off for Christmas, leaving the team a member down.

Which is a damn shame as, guess what? There’s a murder in Saint Marie!

Just as Neville is preparing to head to Manchester to spend the holiday with his family, his plans are abruptly changed when a billionaire shipping magnate dies in mysterious circumstances.

Things only get stranger when a minicab driver in London receives a Christmas card with an ominous message inside that turns the entire case on its head.

Even better, the Commissioner decides to enlist the help of retired officer Dwayne Myers with the case.

And we think that’s a Christmas mic drop from the BBC.

When can I watch festive episode?

The Death in Paradise Christmas special goes out on Boxing Day at 7.30pm on BBC One.

The good news is that the festive episode will be a 90-minute feature-length film that promises a “ray of Caribbean sunshine this Christmas time”.

We are ALL over that!

Don Warrington stars as Father Christmas – aka Commissioner Selwyn Patterson – in the Death in Paradise Christmas special 2021 (Credit: BBC One)

Death in Paradise Christmas special cast

Of course, Ralf Little is back as Neville Parker on Saint Marie, opposite Josephine Jobert as DS Florence Cassell.

Actor Don Warrington reprises his role as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, and can be seen dressed as Father Christmas in sneak peek photos (although he doesn’t look very happy about it!).

Regular cast members Tahj Miles and Elizabeth Bourgine all return, too.

Most exciting of all, however, is the return of a fan favourite.

Danny John-Jules is back as Dwayne in the all-new Christmas mystery.

With the team down a member as Florence leaves for Christmas, the Commissioner decides to enlists a familiar face…

That face is Dwayne Myers (Danny John-Jules). Yes, he’s back!

Alongside Marlon, Dwayne employs his unique style of policing to help investigate the case.

Left to their own devices, the pair struggle on the best plan of action for apprehending a suspect.

As rain falls, tensions rise – but will they realise they’re more like one another than they originally thought?

Special festive guest stars include Ghosts’ Mathew Baynton and Juliet Stevenson, who we saw recently in The Long Call.

There’s also Traitors actor Stanley Townsend, Turn Up Charlie star Jocelyn Jee Esien, Poldark’s Anthony Calf, and Breeders’ Tessa Bonham Jones, who plays Marigold Carlton.

Emily in Paris star Elizabeth Tan plays Bliss Monroe, while EastEnders actor Tariq Jordan also appears.

The first ever festive special!

The makers of Death in Paradise recently revealed that they’d hoped to make a Yuletide mystery on the Caribbean island for ages.

Executive Producer Tim Key said: “We’ve been talking about a Death in Paradise Christmas episode for years, so we’re beyond excited to be finally making one and to be working with Danny [John-Jules] again.

“We can’t think of a better place to spend Christmas than in Saint Marie – it’s still part of our 10th anniversary year after all!”

Tommy Bulfin, Commissioning Editor for BBC Drama, added: “We’re so excited to be spending our first ever Christmas in Saint Marie.

“We are delighted that Death in Paradise will be bringing the sunshine to the festive schedule on BBC One.”

Death in Paradise airs on Boxing Day at 7.30pm on BBC One.

