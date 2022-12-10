Death In Paradise returns for a Christmas special this month.

Yes, it’s almost time to escape to Saint Marie’s sunshine as DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) grapples with a complex murder mystery!

It’s only the second -ver festive special for Death In Paradise – even though the show’s been running since 2011, when Ben Miller was at the helm!

The first special aired in 2021 and brought a warm Caribbean glow into our homes on Boxing Day.

So who’s in the Christmas 2022 special on BBC One, and what’s in store?

Here’s all you need to know…

Ralf Little returns as DI Neville Parker (Credit: BBC)

Where is the Death In Paradise Christmas special filmed?

The Death In Paradise Christmas special was filmed in Guadeloupe, in the Eastern Caribbean.

Deshaies on Basse-Terre island doubles as the fictional town of Honoré.

It’s the same location for the regular series.

Shantol Jackson and Tahj Miles return as Naomi and Marlon (Credit: BBC)

Who returns for the Christmas special?

Ralf Little returns as DI Neville Parker.

He’s the detective with the razor-sharp mind but the dating skills of a nervous teenager!

Don Warrington is back as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson.

He’s still coming to terms with last season’s shocker that he has an estranged daughter.

Popular DS Florence Cassell (Josephine Jobert) left at the end of series 11, telling Neville she needed to start again “somewhere else”.

So there’s no Florence.

But fan favourite Officer Marlon Pryce (Tahj Miles) is back.

So is sharp-eyed DS Naomi Thomas (Shantol Jackson) and determined Darlene (Ginny Holder).

And, of course, Catherine (Élizabeth Bourgine) with her lovely cocktail bar!

Les Dennis stars as psychic Danny Sheridan in the Death In Paradise Christmas special (Credit: BBC)

Who guest stars in the Death In Paradise Christmas special?

There’s a couple of crackers!

First up is Les Dennis as wealthy famous psychic Danny Sheridan.

The Coronation Street star plays a slightly sleazy psychic who claims to have information about a murder.

Siobhan McSweeney plays a famous novelist (Credit: BBC)

And popular Derry Girls star Siobhan McSweeney plays the victim – a famous crime author called Jennifer Langan.

Plus there’s a hint of a love interest for Neville!

In typical Neville style, he accidentally bumps into a holidaymaker at the airport, Sophie, played by I Hate Suzie actress Chelsea Edge.

Could love be in the air?

What happens in the Death In Paradise Christmas special?

It opens on Christmas Eve 1977 when a young Selwyn is tackling one of his first cases.

A nine-year-old boy, Linus, is missing from his bed.

The police think he’s wandered into the mangrove swamp and drowned.

But they can’t find his body.

Fast forward to the present day, and a famous author, Jennifer Langan, arrives on the island to investigate the historic crime.

Then she’s shot dead!

Psychic Danny Sheridan says he’s in touch with Linus in the spirit world.

Some believe ghosts haunt the swamp but down-to-earth Neville’s having none of it!

So what happened to Linus, and why?

And who killed Jennifer?

Barney Walsh guest stars in series 12 of Death In Paradise during 2023 (Credit: BBC)

When is the next series of Death In Paradise?

It’s the show that lifts our spirits every January.

There’s nothing like beaches and Catherine’s bar to warm the cockles on a cold January night.

So we can’t wait for series 12, which we’re hoping will start early in 2023.

Show bosses at the BBC say we can expect “more baffling and brainteasing cases”.

They’ll include the death of a celebrity astronomer, a killing on a boat and a bunch of “Preppers” getting ready for the apocalypse on a Saint Marie hillside.

Guest stars will include Barney Walsh, Coronation Street star John Michie and Peep Show’s Robert Webb.

There’s also Doctor Who star Jo Martin, and Jo Hartley who appeared as James’s smothering mother in After Life.

And yes, Ralf Little will play Neville in all of them.

Hooray!

Read more: Death In Paradise – Barney Walsh given huge boost as he lands exciting guest role!

The Death In Paradise Christmas 2022 Special will air on Boxing Day at 9pm on BBC1.

Do you love Death In Paradise? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.