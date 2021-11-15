Death In Paradise is getting its first-ever Christmas special this year (hurrah!) and the BBC has released a batch of first look images and plotlines.

There’s also the prospect of a return for a major fan favourite!

So stand by for some sunshine during the festive period, and a fiendish whodunit to get stick into along with you pigs in blankets.

Here’s everything we know so far.

Neville and Florence in the Christmas special (Credit: BBC)

What’s going to happen in the Death In Paradise Christmas special?

We left series 10 on a cliffhanger, with DI Neville Parker apparently about to reveal his true feelings DS Florence Cassell.

However, in this Yuletide episode, Florence is jetting off for Christmas, leaving the team a member down.

And wouldn’t you know it, there’s murder afoot on Saint Marie.

Read more: Death In Paradise series 11 welcomes new recruit as filming starts in Guadeloupe

Neville is preparing to head to Manchester to spend the holiday with his family.

But his plans are abruptly changed when a billionaire shipping magnate dies in mysterious circumstances.

Things only get stranger when a minicab driver in London receives a Christmas card with an ominous message inside that turns the entire case on its head.

Look who’s back! (Credit: BBC)

Who makes a return to the show?

With the team down a member, the Commissioner decides to enlists a familiar face…

That face is Dwayne Myers (Danny John-Jules). Yes, he’s back!

Alongside Marlon, Dwayne employs his unique style of policing to help investigate the case.

Left to their own devices, the pair struggles on the best plan of action for apprehending a suspect.

As rain falls, tensions rise – but as Christmas Day approaches, will they realise they’re more like one another than they originally thought?

Juliet Stevenson in The Long Call (Credit: ITV)

Death In Paradise Christmas special: Guest stars revealed

The show has always been known for its procession of guest stars, and it has revealed the cast for the Christmas special.

Regular cast members Ralf Little, Joséphine Jobert, Tahj Miles, Don Warrington and Elizabeth Bourgine all return.

Read more: Death In Paradise reveals image of new season 11 character in uniform for the first time

However, on top of that quintet, we’re getting Ghosts’ Mathew Baynton and Juliet Stevenson (who we saw recently in The Long Call).

Then there’s Stanley Townsend, Jocelyn Jee Esien, Anthony Calf, Tessa Bonham Jones, Elizabeth Tan and Tariq Jordan.

When will it be on?

Obviously, the Death In Paradise Christmas special means that this one-off episode will be on BBC One some time over the festive period.

However, we don’t know exactly when it will be on, so watch this space!