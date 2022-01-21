Why did Death In Paradise star William Gaminara leave Silent Witness

William Gaminara pops up on Death In Paradise tonight (Friday January 21) as a guest in the BBC One crime drama.

Beloved William was once a staple on our screens thanks to his long-standing role in Silent Witness.

But why did he leave Silent Witness, and what has he done since?

William in Death In Paradise (Credit: BBC)

Who did Death In Paradise star William Gaminara play in Silent Witness?

Sixty-six-year-old William Gaminara plays suspect Chris Darlow in tonight’s episode of Death In Paradise.

But viewers will recognise him from another BBC crime drama – Silent Witness.

Playing Professor Leo Dalton, William was first seen in the show from series six, where Leo came down to join Sam Ryan and her team.

After Sam’s departure, he took over the running of the Lyell Centre.

However, in series nine heartbreak hit Leo.

His wife Theresa and daughter Cassie were killed in a car accident, and from that moment on his commitment to searching for justice was strengthened.

William left Silent Witness after 11 series (Credit: BBC)

How did Leo leave Silent Witness?

More dramatic storylines followed, including being set up by a government worker who wanted to cover up a conspiracy.

Poor Leo was also infected with anthrax.

And he found love again, but the grief and guilt of losing Theresa and Cassie still weighed on him heavily.

But it all ended in series 16 when Leo sacrificed himself to save others during a terrorist bomb explosion in Afghanistan.

William as Leo in Silent Witness (Credit: BBC)

Why did William Gaminara leave Silent Witness?

Fans were devastated when William left Silent Witness in 2013.

Upon his departure, he said in a statement: “After 11 series I have decided to leave Silent Witness.

“I have had a fantastic time on the show but feel now is the appropriate time to move on hopefully to other ventures.

“Many thanks to all those who have been involved over the past decade, in particular the incredibly hard-working crews and production teams without whom the programme would be on the slab.

“Keep those tox reports coming in.”

So what happened to William Gaminara?

William is still active when it comes to appearing on telly.

In recent years, William has appeared in series such as The Trial Of Christine Keeler on BBC One and ITV crime drama Honour, alongside Keeley Hawes.

He also popped up in an episode of the Channel 4 comedy Catastrophe.

William also plays Dr Richard Locke in the long-running radio soap, The Archers, on BBC Radio 4.

He also writes plays and TV shows, including The Lakes and This Life.

Joe starred in Casualty (Credit: YouTube)

Is Casualty star Joe Gaminara related to William Gaminara?

William is married to fellow actor Kate Lock.

Kate has appeared in the likes of Casualty and upcoming episodes of Holby City, as well as The Bill and Doctors.

Together they have two sons – Joe and Fred.

And the acting gene has been passed down from William and Kate because son Joe is also an actor.

Like his parents, he appeared in Casualty in 2018 as junior doctor Eddie McAllister. Eddie was involved in a long-running sexual assault storyline with Alicia, which culminated in his arrest.

Joe also appeared in Shakespeare & Hathaway in 2020.

Away from the screen and radio, William says on What’s On Stage: “I play in a band (guitar and blues harmonica) and I play table-tennis and poker. But not all at the same time.

“I have also been learning Cuban salsa for a year or two.”

Jessica and Lucy in Silent Witness (Credit: BBC)

Who else is in this episode of Death In Paradise?

William joins the usual plethora of guest stars in each episode of Death In Paradise.

Appearing alongside William in tonight’s episode (Friday Jaunary 21), is Lucy Griffiths.

Lucy, 35, burst onto the scene in the BBC One drama Robin Hood, and has since gone on to great success in the US.

Lucy landed prime roles in vampire show True Blood and Preacher, and was last seen in BBC Two period crime drama Vienna Blood.

Elsewhere in the episode is Jessica Clark who has appeared in Call The Midwife, All Creatures Great And Small and… wait for it… Silent Witness.

Jessica appeared in the two-part 2010 episode Shadows, which crossed over with William’s time on the show.

Akshay Jumar, Ben Starr and Andrew Leung round off the guest list.