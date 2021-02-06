Death in Paradise Ben Miller
TV

Death in Paradise: Ben Miller makes return to show as viewers emotional

It was an emotional return

By Paul Hirons

Death in Paradise saw Ben Miller return last night as DI Richard Poole and viewers were emotional.

The hit BBC One crime drama celebrated its 10th anniversary with a two-part story, which concluded last night (Friday February 5).

It had teased the return of Richard, played by Ben, for some weeks.

And fans weren’t disappointed – in fact, they were in tears at seeing the fan favourite again.

Fans were in tears at RIchard Poole's return to Death In Paradise
Richard appeared in Camille’s imagination (Credit: BBC)

What happened when Richard Poole returned in Death in Paradise?

The two-part story saw current island detective Neville Parker (Ralf Little) try to solve a crime in the present day that had links to the past.

In a dramatic twist, another fan favourite – Camille Bordey (Sara Martins) – returned to the island.

Her mother Catherine had been attacked and she wanted to be with her.

Read more: As Ben Miller returns to Death in Paradise as DI Richard Poole, when and how did he die?

However, Camille had not been seen in the show since the end of series four and Richard was murdered at the start of series three.

So no wonder fans got emotional at seeing these two together again.

Fans were in tears at RIchard Poole's return to Death In Paradise
Richard gave Camille some advice (Credit: BBC)

What did Richard and Camille talk about?

In a touching scene, Camille was sitting on a beach thinking about what to do with her mother.

As she was thinking out aloud, Richard appeared beside her.

It was then unveiled that Richard wasn’t back from the dead – but just an illusion in Camille’s imagination.

Together they discussed the situation.

And Richard – known for his British stiff upper lip – was uncharacteristically emotional, telling Camille that so many things get left unsaid.

He urged her to share her feelings with her mother.

How did viewers react?

It didn’t take long for viewers to share their own emotion.

One fan tweeted: “#DeathInParadise well that had me in tears. I miss Richard Poole so much @ActualBenMiller.”

Another said: “Well I actually cried at that Richard and Camille scene.

“Was slightly disappointed we didn’t see him again and that the scene of him on the beach was just a promo.

Read more: Death in Paradise detectives ranked: Which of the BBC actors comes out on top?

“Also thought the murder reveal was a bit lacking. Overall though I’ve l loved this two parter #DeathInParadise.”

Finally, a third commented: “Another brilliant episode #DeathInParadise.

“Lots of different emotions, tears, smiles and laughter. The beach scene with Camille and Richard had me [cry emoji].”

Death in Paradise continues on BBC One, next Thursday (February 11), at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Kate Garraway and husband Derek
Kate Garraway in ‘terrible limbo’ as husband Derek remains in hospital, says Piers Morgan
death in paradise detectives ranked 2021
Death in Paradise detectives ranked: Which of the BBC actors comes out on top?
The Drowning ending
The Drowning ending: Five plot holes as viewers mock final episode
it's a sin channel 4
It’s A Sin on Channel 4: Why do they keep on saying ‘La’?
eastenders denise fox
EastEnders: Denise Fox is revealed to be alive as viewers shocked
declan donnelly daughter wife main
Declan Donnelly: How old is his daughter now and does he want any more children?