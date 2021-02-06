Death in Paradise saw Ben Miller return last night as DI Richard Poole and viewers were emotional.

The hit BBC One crime drama celebrated its 10th anniversary with a two-part story, which concluded last night (Friday February 5).

It had teased the return of Richard, played by Ben, for some weeks.

And fans weren’t disappointed – in fact, they were in tears at seeing the fan favourite again.

Richard appeared in Camille’s imagination (Credit: BBC)

What happened when Richard Poole returned in Death in Paradise?

The two-part story saw current island detective Neville Parker (Ralf Little) try to solve a crime in the present day that had links to the past.

In a dramatic twist, another fan favourite – Camille Bordey (Sara Martins) – returned to the island.

Her mother Catherine had been attacked and she wanted to be with her.

Read more: As Ben Miller returns to Death in Paradise as DI Richard Poole, when and how did he die?

However, Camille had not been seen in the show since the end of series four and Richard was murdered at the start of series three.

So no wonder fans got emotional at seeing these two together again.

Richard gave Camille some advice (Credit: BBC)

What did Richard and Camille talk about?

In a touching scene, Camille was sitting on a beach thinking about what to do with her mother.

As she was thinking out aloud, Richard appeared beside her.

It was then unveiled that Richard wasn’t back from the dead – but just an illusion in Camille’s imagination.

Together they discussed the situation.

And Richard – known for his British stiff upper lip – was uncharacteristically emotional, telling Camille that so many things get left unsaid.

He urged her to share her feelings with her mother.

@deathinparadise #DeathInParadise well that had me in tears. I miss Richard Poole so much @ActualBenMiller — Dawnie Claypole (@ClaypoleDawnie) February 5, 2021

Well I actually cried at that Richard and Camille scene. Was slightly disappointed we didn't see him again and that the scene of him on the beach was just a promo. Also thought the murder reveal was a bit lacking. Overall though I've l loved this two parter #DeathInParadise — Alison Bennett (@alisonbennett26) February 5, 2021

bloody nailed it #deathinparadise brilliant ep and that camile and richard scene aww heartbreaking tbh 😭 — michelle jones (@mich_jones) February 5, 2021

Another brilliant episode #DeathInParadise. Lots of different emotions, tears, smiles and laughter. The beach scene with Camille and Richard had me😭😭. The way Neville looks at Florence 😍😍. Well done to all cast and crew. — Hayley 💙💙💙 (@Hayls2014) February 5, 2021

How did viewers react?

It didn’t take long for viewers to share their own emotion.

One fan tweeted: “#DeathInParadise well that had me in tears. I miss Richard Poole so much @ActualBenMiller.”

Another said: “Well I actually cried at that Richard and Camille scene.

“Was slightly disappointed we didn’t see him again and that the scene of him on the beach was just a promo.

Read more: Death in Paradise detectives ranked: Which of the BBC actors comes out on top?

“Also thought the murder reveal was a bit lacking. Overall though I’ve l loved this two parter #DeathInParadise.”

Finally, a third commented: “Another brilliant episode #DeathInParadise.

“Lots of different emotions, tears, smiles and laughter. The beach scene with Camille and Richard had me [cry emoji].”

Death in Paradise continues on BBC One, next Thursday (February 11), at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.