Kelvin Fletcher joins the cast of Death in Paradise on Thursday (January 21 2021) as newcomer Gavin Jackson, whose wife is found murdered.

But what about Kelvin’s real life?

Is Kelvin still married? And will he ever return to Emmerdale as Andy Sugden?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Kelvin Fletcher as Gavin Jackson in Death in Paradise (Credit: BBC One)

Who is Kelvin Fletcher?

Kelvin is an English actor and racing driver, who has been on our screens since his first TV role in 1994.

He’s best known for playing Andy Sugden in the ITV soap Emmerdale for 20 years – from 1996 until 2016.

The actor has also appeared in Cracker, Heartbeat, Coronation Street and The Shore.

In 2019, Kelvin won the 17th series of Strictly Come Dancing with his professional partner Oti Mabuse.

His latest TV role is as Gavin Jackson in Death in Paradise on BBC One.

How old is Kelvin?

Kelvin Warren Fletcher was born on January 17 1984, the eldest of three boys.

He is currently 37 years old.

Kelvin started attending drama classes at the Oldham Theatre Workshop at the age of six.

Kelvin won Strictly with Oti in 2019 (Credit: BBC/ Guy Levy)

Where is Kelvin from?

Kelvin was born in Oldham, Greater Manchester.

He attended Mayfield Primary School in Derker for his primary school education, and North Chadderton School for his secondary education.

Is Kelvin Fletcher married?

Kelvin wed fellow actor Elizabeth Marsland five years ago.

He has known her since he was eight.

They wed in a secret ceremony on November 28 2015.

However, Kelvin’s marriage was reportedly in trouble after he took part on Strictly.

In February 2020, Eliza unfollowed Kelvin on Instagram sparking rumours she’d ended it with him after he was photographed partying with Oti.

She also took her wedding ring off.

Around the same time, Kelvin was accused of ‘sexting’ and sending ‘X-rated’ images to another woman.

According to reports, it’s not the first time they’ve split.

Eliza is said to have called time on their relationship after he was bombarded with explicit messages and pictures from fans while on Emmerdale.

The pair have worked through their differences and are very much back together.

Kelvin recently shared a loved-up snap with his wife on a winter walk.

How many kids does Kelvin have?

Kelvin and Eliza have two children.

Their daughter Marnie is four, and son Milo is two.

Who did he play in Emmerdale?

Kelvin played Andy Sudgen in the ITV soap for 20 years.

During his two decades in the village, Andy had a turbulent love life.

He ended up having two children, Sarah and Jack, with Debbie Dingle.

He fled the village in 2016 when Chrissie White tried to set him up for shooting her father Lawrence.

Andy’s brother and Chrissie’s ex-husband, Robert, helped his brother escape by providing him with a passport, putting their lifelong feud behind them.

Kelvin Fletcher as Andy Sugden in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Will Andy Sugden return to Emmerdale?

Kelvin insists he won’t be returning anytime soon.

He recently said: “I have no plans to go back.”

The actor has previously ruled out going back to the soap, stating he would like to try other shows.

However, Andy was never killed off, therefore the door is always open for a comeback.

Kelvin Fletcher is Gavin in Death in Paradise

Kelvin stars as Gavin Jackson in episode three of Death in Paradise.

The mystery centres around a couple of lottery winners and their friends, one of whom dies – only for the body to disappear into thin air.

Cherry is found dead at her luxurious villa, much to the horror of her husband Gavin.

DI Neville and team must work out how to draw up a suspect list when there’s no actual corpse.

Jason Manford and Faye McKeever also guest star.

Death in Paradise airs on Thursday nights at 9pm on BBC One.

