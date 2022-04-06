Deadline episode 2 review: What is pentobarbital? And 7 other burning questions!

Deadline episode 2 aired on Channel 5 tonight and, boy, does this drama twist, turn, and keep us on the edge of our seats.

And as with all great whodunnits, we’re still no closer to having any idea who actually, er, dunnit.

James D’arcy in Deadline doesn’t have a clue and, honestly, nor do we either (Credit: Channel 5)

What is Deadline about?

So, let’s recap what we know thus far after the first two episodes.

Following George Varga’s murder, his smart, beautiful wife Natalie – Peaky Blinders’ Charlie Murphy – is squarely in the frame.

She, though, has an alibi of sorts, as well as a human border wall, also known as Mrs Molnar, keeping the cops at bay.

To help prove her innocence, Natalie engages the services of investigative journalist James Alden (James D’arcy).

The deal is he finds the real killer, and she gives him all the interviews he could possibly want for his documentary. That’s not quite working out the way she intended, however.

Alden actually thinks she did it, and is hell-bent on proving it. Or, at least, he was.

Will James in Deadline ever find the truth aboiut Natalie and George? (Credit: Channel 5)

What happened in Deadline episode 2?

Deadline episode drilled right down into the nitty gritty of the investigation, but as with the premiere, it’s left us with more questions than answers.

James might well be coming around to the idea that Natalie is innocent; the events on the living room floor last night, though – that sexual tension had been reaching boiling point – could mean his change of opinion has little to do with the evidence.

With just two episodes to go, we can’t wait see what Natalie and crew have in store. And these questions definitely need to be answered…

1. Is James lying about his fall from grace?

Deadline’s second outing allegedly told us exactly why James is rolling around in tabloid mud when he was once a serious journalist.

The story about contaminating a crime scene following the murder of a little girl may well be true, but is it enough to cause those nightmares?

His behaviour throughout the episode proved he’s not really into consequences, so there’s no way that’s the whole story.

2. Is Oliver really alive or just a useful excuse?

There were so many Oliver revelations in the second episode of Deadline that it was hard to keep up with it all.

He’s got a child, he’s controlling, he kicks off at weddings, and apparently uses an alias.

And yet, we haven’t seen him.

That is, aside from his baptism photo on the church wall.

3. What’s up with Natalie’s reaction to her niece?

Maybe it’s just us, but Natalie’s reaction to finding out she has a niece is sketchy beyond belief.

No surprise, no joy, not even concern.

She simply asked: “Does she look like me?”

Don’t trust this guy (Credit: Channel 5)

4. Will Deadline’s Mrs Molnar Ever Be James’ Sidekick?

Let’s hope so, because watching Natalie kick seven bells out of a pap last night made us worry.

A lot.

Because it might just be that Mrs Molnar is less a bodyguard and more, shall we say, insurance.

Also, she’ll be proper annoyed about the mess on the living room floor.

5. What’s Vera got to do with it all?

One of the biggest revelations from Deadline’s second episode was all about Vera.

Not only did she know Oliver pretty well, she’s also aware of his girlfriend and daughter.

And not even Natalie knew about those two. Now Vera’s their personal tour guide to Budapest? What gives, Vera?

Read more: Here’s where you recognise all the Deadline cast from

6. What is pentobarbital?

The scary dude from episode one is definitely not to be messed with.

Did you see how interested he was in the flight safety information? Oh dear.

But even before then, threatening to stick a needle of pentobarbital into James’ neck was hardly softly-softly.

It’s also a really specific thing to have lying around, ready for annoying journalists.

And that’s because it’s used by vets for sedation. Is that a clue? We hope not.

Has Barbara accidentally solved the case? (Credit: Channel 5)

7. Why was Natalie and Oliver’s adoption a secret?

Natalie’s complete shock when asked about her adoption proves one thing at least – she’s not controlling all of the info in Deadline.

But it seems whatever reason they had for keeping the adoption secret, Mary Sewell, the twins’ adopted mum, is keeping her mouth shut.

At least on that subject, anyway. She’s cool talking about how judgemental her children are though.

8. Did Barbara accidentally predict Deadline’s culprit?

Indra Ove’s brilliant producer Barbara is turning out to be quite the investigator.

Gleaning Shona and Leila’s address at the church and spotting James’ thievery were just a couple of her episode 2 highlights.

Read more: Emmerdale cast 2022 latest additions

But the biggie was when she joked that George’s killer must have made an appointment to murder him.

And, as it turns out, he probably did. Elliott Strand could well be Oliver…

With all the key players in Budapest, episode 3 is shaping up to be a scorcher.

Deadline continues on Channel 5 tomorrow at 9pm and concludes on Friday at 9pm.

Were you sucked in by Deadline episode 2? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.